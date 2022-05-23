Anne Roderique-Jones

Anne Roderique-Jones is the Head of Content for ShermansTravel Media and has been working with the company for nearly a decade. She's had a column on Self.com and is a contributor to Architectural Digest. Her writing has appeared in print and/or online versions of Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, Travel + Leisure, Afar, Shape, Town & Country, Saveur, Elle Decor, Southern Living, Marie Claire, Men's Health, and The Knot, among other outlets. Anne is the writer and host of the podcast, The Springfield Three: A Small-Town Disappearance, in production with editaudio. She has interviewed celebrities and sports stars and has written features on everyone from mean moms to feminist football fans. She's sweated it out with a shaman in Mexico and swam with sharks in Hawaii. She travels often with her husband Nate and their dog, Delta Burke.