Anne Olivia Bauso is a travel writer and hotel expert based in New York City. She has written hundreds of hotel reviews, from 5-star Ritz-Carlton properties to treehouse eco-resorts in the jungle. Her travel, hotel, and e-commerce writing has appeared in a number of publications including Travel + Leisure, Allure, Zagat, TripAdvisor, Jetsetter, Oyster, Culture Trip, HuffPost, Yahoo Life, and Today.com. Her experience extends to the brand side, as well, with companies including Qatar Airways. A lover of spontaneous travel, she once traveled to Fiji on a solo trip, without a plan or a smartphone.
Gallery
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. You think of an island getaway, and certain heavy hitters likely rush to mind: Bali, Hawaii, Santorini. The big-shot isles of the world certainly have their place on any travel bucket list, but there are unknown, secret islands hidden all around the globe that you can visit — if you know where to look. Related: More island vacation ideas Those wanting to get far off the grid can head to Rodrigues, an itty-bitty volcanic dot in the vast Indian Ocean, hundreds of nautical miles from neighbors in any direction. Mystery lovers could opt for the Nordic island of Sandön, where the foggy, forested landscape has inspired many a crime novel (perhaps you’ll read one there for a real thrill). Prefer something closer to home? On North Carolina’s Outer Banks, there’s an island so remote, most state residents have no idea it exists. Whatever your daydream, you’ll find a destination to match it on our list of secret, secluded islands around the world. Related: Top 25 Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
