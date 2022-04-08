Anne Olivia Bauso

Anne Olivia Bauso is a travel writer and hotel expert based in New York City. She has written hundreds of hotel reviews, from 5-star Ritz-Carlton properties to treehouse eco-resorts in the jungle. Her travel, hotel, and e-commerce writing has appeared in a number of publications including Travel + Leisure, Allure, Zagat, TripAdvisor, Jetsetter, Oyster, Culture Trip, HuffPost, Yahoo Life, and Today.com. Her experience extends to the brand side, as well, with companies including Qatar Airways. A lover of spontaneous travel, she once traveled to Fiji on a solo trip, without a plan or a smartphone.