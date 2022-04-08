Anne Bratskeir

Anne Bratskeir is a Travel + Leisure contributor who covers fashion round-ups, trends, and destination stories. She is a lead style reporter for a major New York daily and writes freelance pieces for other publications, where she combines her reporting skills with a keen sense of popular culture.



Anne has spent more than three decades as a front-row observer at New York Fashion Week and enjoys strong relationships with designers, fashion houses, and retailers. When she's not working her wide-ranging beat, she can be found hanging with her husband and two 125-pound Leonbergers — Rosie and Minnie — and photographing the incredible sunrises and (mostly) sunsets from her home in Cape Cod.



* 3+ decades of experience as lead style reporter for major New York daily newspapers

* On-air style and fashion commentator

* Won first place in the Press Club of Long Island Media Awards in 2014 and 2015 for her online coverage of New York Fashion Week