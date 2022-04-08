Anne Bratskeir

Archer Kendall Tincher, known on Tik Tok for amazing archery skills. Posed here with a bow and arrow at sunset
Archery (yes, archery) got her noticed — and now Kendall Tichner wants to take you with her to the wild.
Arguably, no two industries share longer borders than fashion and travel. Both evoke images of freedom and fantasy, discovery and adventure, creativity, romance and escape. And no two industries could have found more welcoming audiences after a year and more of lockdown.
When it comes time to choose your travel shoes, we all know that sneakers are a comfortable and easy standard. But sometimes you want to amp up the style factor when you visit new destinations for a night on the town, or simply a for more fashion-forward look, and the humble sneaker just won't cut it. We asked Dr. Ami Sheth, a foot and ankle specialist in Los Gatos, California and a spokeswoman for the American Podiatric Medical Association, to weigh in on the travel shoe debate. Her answer for feeling both dressed-up and comfortable? The wedge. “People always say to me, ‘I don’t want to wear sneakers because they make me feel like I’m a tourist,'” said Sheth. “Well, you are a tourist. But if you want to dress up a little more, I would say that my blanket statement is to wear something stable anytime you’re putting mileage on your foot.” While she doesn’t recommend wearing them all the time, “wedges are still the best if you’re going for a dressier shoe. It’s a better option than a stiletto or a pump as long as it's not too high and has a slight pitch.” Related: How to Break In Your Travel Shoes the Right Way, According to Podiatrists Other features to look for? “Some level of adaptability,” she said, referring to straps that can be adjusted to ensure a snug fit. Sheth prefers wedges that come up around the ankle, as well, “because they’re more protective,” and she suggests some insole padding. Important point: “I tell everybody to test-drive the shoes before taking them on the road, and if they’re not comfortable, do not take them on the trip,” she said. And, finally, Sheth added that you won't want to take on any serious mileage without the proper footwear. “If you’re walking 10 miles, get a big handbag and when you arrive at the venue where you need to shine, swap out your sneakers for wedges,” she said. Here are 18 pairs of comfortable wedges that look as good as they feel. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.
White sneakers aren’t new and they’re not slipping off the greatest hits chart anytime soon. But while low-profile, classic sneaks like Adidas’ Stan Smiths are a go-to wardrobe staple for celebrities (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, to name a few), there’s a retro revival of a surprisingly bloated silhouette. Pumped up and chunky, some call them “dad” sneakers, while others reference “Seinfeld” sneaks — those marshmallow-y kicks from the comedian’s former show, and many more dub them just plain ugly. See: couches for your feet. Either way, the white sneaker has a strong staying power, and there’s reason for it, said Elizabeth Semmelhack, senior curator of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, and author of “Out of the Box: The Rise of the Sneaker Culture.” Semmelhack said that while we saw an explosion in the sneaker culture around 2015, the true father of the all-white sneaker was the iconic 1980s Nike Air Force 1. “The importance of that sneaker then was you always had to wear it very clean and crisp. That spoke to prosperity and being able to afford new sneakers often,” because, as we all know, white sneaks don’t stay all that white for too long. Today, said Semmelhack, “The white sneaker carries some of the same concepts and is presenting as very pristine. It’s that pristine state that allows it to be so eye-catching.” Related:17 Stylish Wedges That Are Super Comfortable to Walk In For women, the white sneaker goes beyond just being comfy and is perhaps the most versatile travel shoe around, and not just with casual clothes. “Women are entering the sneaker culture en masse, and when you see a woman wearing, say, a Stan Smith paired with a skirt, it brings with it a certain flavor and gives an unexpected edginess,” said Semmelhack. Ryan Babenzien, founder and CEO of Brooklyn-born sneaker company Greats, said, “Unless you’re a lawyer, the last suit-wearing industry, sneakers go with everything.” He credits the “casualizaton of workplace attire,” as the impetus for the shoe’s popularity. “The new normal is a clean sneaker,” he said. According to Semmelhack, “women are letting sneakers do a lot of the work that we demanded of high heels,” adding that you can spend the same amount of money on a designer sneaker (as evidenced by $1,590, bling-laden Gucci trainers) as you can on pricey designer stilettos and then, enjoy the same status — but in comfort. Bottom line? “It’s a basic fact that sneakers can do many jobs,” said Semmelhack. Do them in these 18 pairs.
For savvy travelers, the Away carry-on has been a go-to, tried and true travel buddy for quite some time. Its unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ejectable battery, TSA-approved lock, and easy navigating wheels have made your travel adventures smoother, more carefree, and stylish. Related:Nordstrom's New Collaboration With Away Is the Best Travel Shop on the Internet Right Now But just like with a beloved, much-worn wardrobe item, you’re ready for something fresh and different. The powers at Away got the message and have just introduced a brand new luggage collection dubbed “On View.” The limited-edition collection, which is inspired by artistic mediums, includes those same fab polycarbonate shells adorned with painted tonal stripes along with textured canvas personal items in new colorways with coordinating color-block zippers that efficiently partner with the suitcases. Related: The Best Luggage Brands for Every Budget The new gear comes in ink, a deep blue with tonal stripes and pastel, a light pink base (an Away classic), with stripes in warm hues. Prices range from $275 for the carry-on to $345 for the largest bag the company offers. Accessories include The Daypack ($175), a slimmer variation on the brand’s backpack that features three compartments and secures to any Away carry-on. There’s also the “Everywhere Bag,” a chic doctor bag style carry-all designed to slip under the plane seat and over the handle of any Away bag. It features six pockets for a laptop, umbrella, and phone. Both are available in watercolor, a soft blue canvas, and chalk, a pale dusty pink. The collection is available as of Jan. 15 at awaytravel.com.