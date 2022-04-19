Anna Haines

Anna Haines is a journalist and photographer whose natural curiosity drives her to reveal the overlooked stories of the world, in visual and written form. Currently a wellness contributor for Forbes and previously a staff writer for Buzzfeed's Bring Me travel vertical, Anna knows how to craft impactful and nuanced stories on the latest in travel, culture, food and entertainment, in a variety of formats. As a journalist and photographer, she has freelanced for numerous lifestyle outlets including Vogue, Insider, Self, Afar, Lonely Planet, Refinery29, Suitcase, Nylon, Flare, Whetstone Magazine, and Compound Butter. Her culture newsletter, Best, has allowed her to fine-tune her personal voice and ability to curate recommendations based on the latest trends.



* 5+ years of experience as a lifestyle journalist * 10+ years of experience as a photographer

* Won the Art Gallery of Ontario Award and Continuing Education Students' Association of Ryerson Award for her photography

* Worked with clients including Alain Ducasse Restaurant, Ducasse Hospitalité, and The Rockefeller Foundation, among others

* Worked in philanthropy for esteemed organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme and the Mastercard Foundation

* Received a bachelor's degree in international development from McGill University

* Studied photography and lifestyle writing at Ryerson University and George Brown College

* Graduated from the International Center of Photography's documentary practice and visual journalism program