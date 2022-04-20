Ann Shields

Ann Shields is a writer and editor with a lot of noisy opinions about travel, food, art, books, design, and lifestyle. Outlets she's written for include Afar, Travel + Leisure, Dwell, Food & Wine, CountryLiving.com, Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, The Discoverer, WarnerMedia, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Points North, Travel Trivia, U.S. Parks Pass, Trip Jones, eFactor, Remodelista.com, Queens College (Year of South Africa project), Driverworks LLC, Abbeville Press, Writers and Readers Publishing, and AARP.