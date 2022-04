Anja Mutic

Anja Mutic has been traveling the world professionally as a writer and editor since 2000. She has penned hundreds of articles; authored more than 20 guidebooks; spoke about travel and hospitality at events worldwide; appeared as an on-screen travel expert in the award-winning "Gringo Trails" documentary, and taught travel writing for Catapult. These days, Anja splits her time between Zagreb, Croatia, and New York.



* 18+ years of experience covering travel

* Recipient of a number of awards for her travel articles