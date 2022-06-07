Andrew Villagomez

Andrew Villagomez is a New York-based journalist with more than eight years of covering travel, fashion, grooming, and lifestyle. He regularly contributes to Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, and Edge Media Network. His previous work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Delta Sky Magazine, AskMen.com, Refinery29, Details, Out, Passport, Latina, Yahoo Travel, Thrillist, and Time Out New York. Andrew also runs his own men's fashion and travel lifestyle blog, VeeTravels.com.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel and lifestyle journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication sciences and psychology from the University of Connecticut

* Received a master's degree in magazine publishing from Pace University

* Skilled in photography, photo editing, and Adobe programs

* Former contributor to Details, MTV Networks, Out magazine, and Passport magazine