Andrew Sessa

Andrew Sessa is a lifestyle writer, editor, and branded content creator. A former senior travel editor at Departures, he now writes and edits stories about travel, food, culture, and fashion; creates branded content; and collaborates with designers on their books. His work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, New York Post's Alexa, Robb Report, Travel + Leisure, and WSJ. Magazine. Also an experienced marketing copywriter, Andrew's corporate clients include Baccarat Hotels, the Cove Atlantis, Exclusive Resorts, Gant, One & Only, Wayfair's AllModern and Pergiold brands, and West Elm.

* 10+ years of experience in high-profile luxury lifestyle publishing
* Received a bachelor's degree in political science, architecture, and theater from Yale University
5 Amazing Hotels for Your First Post-vaccination Vacation
Article
If there’s one thing pandemic lockdowns have taught us, it’s that we’re social animals.
Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Spend the Night in Boston
Article
Boston’s hotel scene has never been hotter, and roughly 5,000 rooms will be added over the next five years. Thanks to a handful of high-profile new arrivals and impressive renovations, the city's best hotels, especially those in the luxury space, have gone from stuffily sedate to super seductive.
How Airports, Hotels, and Restaurants Are Embracing the New Normal
Article
Once-familiar spaces have seen big changes in the past few months. Even more innovations are coming soon — and that’s nothing but a good thing.
Mastering the Art of the Private Jet Set
Article
How to Have Fun on a Business Trip (Yes, Really)
Gallery
Related: Best Carry-On Luggage for Business Travel Traveling for work doesn’t mean you can’t experience everything a city has to offer. Here’s how to get the most out of five major business destinations, including client-worthy restaurants, easy walking tours, and quick escapes when the meetings are over. Plus, get travel advice from frequent fliers and T+L’s picks of the top new business-class cabins and lounges.
It’s Not a Store, it’s ‘a Microcosm of the Best of Buenos Aires’
Article
Midtown Manhattan’s Transformation
Article
Hotel Brand Trends
Article
Cool Hotel Flower Shops
Article
6 Places to Eat in Paris
Article
T+L's Definitive Guide to Washington, D.C.
Article
With Obama back in the White House, Washington, D.C. is in full swing. The cutting-edge has replaced the sleepy and staid, from galleries and boutiques to restaurants, hotels, and more.
