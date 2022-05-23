Andrew Sessa

Andrew Sessa is a lifestyle writer, editor, and branded content creator. A former senior travel editor at Departures, he now writes and edits stories about travel, food, culture, and fashion; creates branded content; and collaborates with designers on their books. His work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, New York Post's Alexa, Robb Report, Travel + Leisure, and WSJ. Magazine. Also an experienced marketing copywriter, Andrew's corporate clients include Baccarat Hotels, the Cove Atlantis, Exclusive Resorts, Gant, One & Only, Wayfair's AllModern and Pergiold brands, and West Elm.



* 10+ years of experience in high-profile luxury lifestyle publishing

* Received a bachelor's degree in political science, architecture, and theater from Yale University