Andrew Sean Greer

Andrew Sean Greer is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of seven works of fiction including the best-seller "Less." As a world traveler who lives in Italy, he's a frequent contributor to Travel + Leisure. Andrew has taught at a number of universities including the University of Iowa's Writers' Workshop, been a pick on NBC's Today Show, a judge for the National Book Award, a New York Public Library Cullman Center Fellow, and a winner of a California Book Award and the New York Public Library Young Lions Award. He is the recipient of an NEA grant, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. He lives in San Francisco and Milan. His next novel, "Less Is Lost," will be out in September 2022.