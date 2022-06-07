Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy is an actor, travel writer, and television director. He is a well-known member of the Brat Pack, with roles in 1980s films St. Elmo's Fire and Pretty in Pink. As a director, he is best known for his work on the Emmy Award-winning series Orange Is the New Black. Andrew grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. At 18, he attended New York University as a theater major, which led to him being cast as the lead in his first film, Class, in 1983. He went on to act in more than 40 films including Mannequin, Weekend at Bernie's, Less Than Zero, The Joy Luck Club, and many more.



Since the mid-2000s, McCarthy has also found success in his second career as a travel writer. He has penned pieces for major publications, including National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Afar, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, Bon Appétit, The New York Times, Men's Journal, and Slate, among others. For more than a decade, he served as the editor-at-large of National Geographic Traveler and as guest editor of the prestigious "Best American Travel Writing" anthology.



* Won six Lowell Thomas awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, including the Travel Journalist of the Year award in 2010

* Author of three books: the New York Times best-selling young adult novel "Just Fly Away" (2017); the travel memoir "The Longest Way Home: One Man's Quest for the Courage to Settle Down" (2012); and "Brat: An '80s Story" (2021), a memoir chronicling his time as a member of the Brat Pack

* Appeared in more than 40 movies, acted in several on and off-Broadway shows, and directed television series, including Orange Is the New Black from 2013 to 2019