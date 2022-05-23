Andrea Bennett

Andrea Bennett is a writer, editor, and content strategist with more than two decades of experience leading editorial and design teams. Andrea got her start as a reporter and writer at Time, where she wrote the monthly travel page, feature-length travel articles, and covered credit and consumer issues for Money magazine. She later joined Travel + Leisure as a columnist and contributing editor, where she reported and wrote feature-length destination pieces, as well as commercial aviation, business travel, and loyalty program articles. She has also held the role of editor-in-chief at Vegas, Modern Luxury San Diego, Wynn, and Wynn Macau magazines. As a freelance writer, her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Town & Country, O: The Oprah Magazine, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast Traveler, Fortune, Maxim, Business Traveler, Men's Journal, Outside, Departures, Southern Living, Sunset, USA Today, and more.



* 20+ years of experience as a writer, editor, and content strategist

* Contributing writer at Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and TripSavvy

* Former writer of T+L's monthly "Smart Traveler" consumer affairs column, host of T+L's video guide series on Las Vegas, and writer of T+L's annual best-selling "A-List" feature on travel specialists for four consecutive years

* Former editor of T+L's World's Best book, special projects such as Travel + Romance, and the news section for the monthly magazine

* Author of the Starwood Luxury Collection guidebook series (Italy, Greece, Spain, Argentina, India, United States), and "Hotel Stories" and "Rooms with a View" books for Assouline Publishing

* Deputy editor for the launch of JWM, the in-room magazine for JW Marriott

* Former writer of The Wall Street Journal's "Takeoffs and Landings" column from 2003 through 2005

* Former video host of the USA Today "Las Vegas Experience" series

* Former contributing editor at New York Post and writer of the travel section's anonymous hotel review column

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history from Wellesley College

* Received a master's degree in creative writing from the University of California, Riverside