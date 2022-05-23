Andrea Bennett

Andrea Bennett is a writer, editor, and content strategist with more than two decades of experience leading editorial and design teams. Andrea got her start as a reporter and writer at Time, where she wrote the monthly travel page, feature-length travel articles, and covered credit and consumer issues for Money magazine. She later joined Travel + Leisure as a columnist and contributing editor, where she reported and wrote feature-length destination pieces, as well as commercial aviation, business travel, and loyalty program articles. She has also held the role of editor-in-chief at Vegas, Modern Luxury San Diego, Wynn, and Wynn Macau magazines. As a freelance writer, her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Town & Country, O: The Oprah Magazine, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast Traveler, Fortune, Maxim, Business Traveler, Men's Journal, Outside, Departures, Southern Living, Sunset, USA Today, and more.

* 20+ years of experience as a writer, editor, and content strategist
* Contributing writer at Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and TripSavvy
* Former writer of T+L's monthly "Smart Traveler" consumer affairs column, host of T+L's video guide series on Las Vegas, and writer of T+L's annual best-selling "A-List" feature on travel specialists for four consecutive years
* Former editor of T+L's World's Best book, special projects such as Travel + Romance, and the news section for the monthly magazine
* Author of the Starwood Luxury Collection guidebook series (Italy, Greece, Spain, Argentina, India, United States), and "Hotel Stories" and "Rooms with a View" books for Assouline Publishing
* Deputy editor for the launch of JWM, the in-room magazine for JW Marriott
* Former writer of The Wall Street Journal's "Takeoffs and Landings" column from 2003 through 2005
* Former video host of the USA Today "Las Vegas Experience" series
* Former contributing editor at New York Post and writer of the travel section's anonymous hotel review column
* Received a bachelor's degree in art history from Wellesley College
* Received a master's degree in creative writing from the University of California, Riverside
The Secret Vegas Hotel Rooms You Didn’t Know Existed
Article
Jumping a velvet rope in Las Vegas is one thing—getting into one of its secret villas is quite another.
Improving American Airports
Article
When it comes to innovation and bold design, U.S. terminals are far behind their international counterparts. T+L assesses the American airport experience and how it’s changing—for the better.
Best New Restaurants in Las Vegas 2014
Article
Best Off-the-Strip Hotels in Las Vegas
Article
Off-Season Caribbean
Article
The peak hurricane months can be a good time for a trip to the islands, if you plan carefully.
12 Travel Resolutions
Article
These simple steps will improve your next trip.
Rose.Rabbit.Lie. at the Cosmopolitan
Article
How to Find the Best All-Inclusive Resorts
Article
Andrea Bennett shows you how to get the most for your money, not to mention top-notch service.
Best Villa Rental Agencies 2010
Article
The top agencies for renting a European villa.
Upgrading Hotel Beds
Article
Hotels are scrambling to upgrade their beds in an effort to woo weary travelers. Andrea Bennett charts the trend. Plus: the definitive guide to beds at eight major chains.
The Lowdown on Airline Food
Article
How much effort—and money—do airlines really put toward feeding you in flight? Here’s what’s cooking in the skies.
Europe's Newest River Cruise + Scandinavia Sails
Article
How to Avoid Baggage Fees
Article
T+L examines the ever-evolving landscape of luggage surcharges.
Best Trip-Planning Tips
Gallery
Prevent Lost Luggage: 3 Tips
Article
T+L’s Andrea Bennett explains how you can prevent your bags from winding up on a rainy tarmac—and what to do if it does happen.
Airline Mile Primer
Article
Award tickets and upgrades are now harder to come by than ever. With customer satisfaction plummeting, loyalty programs are at a crossroads. But one thing is certain: the airlines can't survive without them.
Airline Passenger’s Rights
Article
T+L explains your rights as a flier and what you should (and shouldn’t) expect from the airlines.
How to Maximize Frequent Flyer Miles
Article
As airlines grow smarter with rewards programs, so should you. Here’s how to be a savvy frequent flier in today’s climate.
T+L Money: Hotel Bargain or Bummer?
Article
Andrea Bennett helps you recognize the difference
Becoming an Elite Flyer
Article
The airlines are slashing fares and making it easier to earn elite status. Andrea Bennett explains why that's good news for some—but not all—travelers.
The New Meaning of Miles
Article
As the major airlines continue to struggle, the rules—and benefits—of frequent-flier programs are being redefined. Andrea Bennett charts the latest changes
Much-Anticipated 2007 Debuts
Article
Ten highly anticipated debuts for 2007—new museums, hotels, airport expansions, urban redevelopment projects, and more.
Tips for Finding Green Hotels
Article
How do you know if a hotel’s program is truly environmentally friendly—and not all smoke and mirrors?T+L’s Andrea Bennett separates fact from fiction.
Good-bye, Layovers
Article
An oncoming wave of super-long direct flights promises to change the way we travel around the globe. Andrea Bennett reports on the future of flying
How to Avoid New Airline Surcharges
Article
A look at the ever-increasing list of flying surcharges—and ways to avoid them.
