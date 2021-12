Andie Kanaras is a branded content writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, People, and more. She loves interviewing thoughtful experts and fascinating subjects, along with writing first-person product reviews. In her off-hours, you can probably find her sipping on an iced latte while making polymer clay earrings, playing Animal Crossing, or catching up on the latest reality competition show.