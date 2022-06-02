Ana Pelayo Connery

The former editor-in-chief of Florida Travel + Life and several other national magazines, Ana Connery is a journalist whose work regularly appears in a variety of news, travel, and lifestyle outlets. She has interviewed everyone from First Lady Michelle Obama to the Kardashians. Her travel writing has taken her around the globe, from the Caribbean to South America, French Polynesia, and Eastern and Western Europe, in addition to her extensive travels throughout North America.