Ana Pelayo Connery

South Beach may be Florida's most famous shoreline, but its nearly 1,200 miles of coastline have no shortage of secluded hideaways worth a visit. Take, for example, Caladesi, which deflects crowds by the nature of its siting. Beach-goers will need to contend with an easy 20-minute ferry in order to have access to its three miles of beaches, nature trails through tropical mangrove forests, and lots of shells for collecting. Another favorite spot? A wildlife refuge on the Cape Canaveral National seashore, where eagle-eyed travelers can spot loggerhead turtles, manatees, and bald eagles. Or Pensacola Beach, which includes the longest stretch of protected seashore in the country. Or Rosemary Beach, where cottages and villas surround the main square, home to bookshops, boutiques, and cafes. And then there's Gasparilla Island, which sits between Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico, where the waters are considered some of the best on the planet for sailing and tarpon fishing. At only two stories, the unique 1890 lighthouse at the southern tip of the beach provides a break from the heat. After all, avoiding the crowds doesn't mean missing out. While none of these beaches may be as lively as Palm Beach, they're quiet, easy vibes, crystalline waters, and sugar-sand beaches mean you'll feel absolutely zero fear of missing out. Fly under the radar at one of these understated gems—just don't tell anyone where you are.
