Amy Thomas

Skip the overbooked destinations and spend some long, lazy days at these overlooked towns along New England's diverse coast.
Sonoma Valley. Just the name suggests innate decadence and glorious beauty, which makes natural disasters, like the recent Kincade Fire, all the more devastating. Fortunately, less than 8% of Sonoma’s one million acres of rolling hills, verdant farmland, pristine redwood groves, and coastal inlets were damaged. And the 2019 harvest was 92% complete when the fire broke out on October 23, which means the 400-plus Sonoma wineries are open for business and ready to pour. From regal to rustic, modern to classic, grand to intimate, Sonoma’s wineries, across 18 appellations, are as diverse as the surrounding area is beautiful. And since after taste, sight is the most important sense to satiate while wine tasting, here are a dozen of the most beautiful spots to sip your Chardonnay or Pinot Noir.
Japan is revered for many things: Buddhist temples, breathtaking Geishas, bustling metropolises, and the freshest, most far-out fish markets. But it also has thousands of spectacular islands, beyond the four main ones that make up a majority of the country’s 142,000 square miles — who knew? In fact, thanks to the north-south extension of the country from 20° to 45° latitude, Japan’s islands are among the most beautiful places on Earth, ranging from lush tropical paradises in the south to dramatic snow-capped volcano peaks in the north. Related: The Best Times to Visit Japan for Cherry Blossoms and Bargain Prices With this diversity of climate and landscape, Japan’s islands are home to stunning ecosystems that are little worlds unto themselves. Coral reefs, bottleneck dolphins, and loggerhead turtles? Head to the remote Ogasawara archipelago. Volcanic peaks surrounded alternately by plush powder snow and vibrant alpine flowers? The northern island of Rishiri is your spot. There are rock formations formed millions of years ago by contracting lava, primeval cedar forests that feel like a Tolkien fantasy, and sloping fields of technicolor flowers. It’s practically an embarrassment of natural beauty, begging the question: which island will you visit first?