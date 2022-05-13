Amy Thomas

Amy Thomas is an award-winning writer and creative director. As an experienced food and travel journalist, she's explored everything from cooking Persian food to how to spend 36 hours in Buenos Aires. As a creative director in the world of luxury advertising, she's worked with brands ranging from Louis Vuitton and Rebecca Minkoff to Sephora and Bucherer. In 2012, she authored the best-selling "foodoir" book (food journalism meets memoir), "Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate)." She followed it up in 2018 with "Brooklyn In Love: A Memoir of Food, Family and Finding Yourself."



* 20+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and creative director

* Bylines in publications such as The New York Times, New York Post, National Geographic Traveler, Bust, T Magazine, New York Magazine, Town & Country, and Every Day with Rachael Ray

* Author of "Brooklyn In Love" (2018), "Paris, My Sweet" (2012), and "Convertible Houses" (2007)