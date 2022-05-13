Amy Thomas

Amy Thomas is an award-winning writer and creative director. As an experienced food and travel journalist, she's explored everything from cooking Persian food to how to spend 36 hours in Buenos Aires. As a creative director in the world of luxury advertising, she's worked with brands ranging from Louis Vuitton and Rebecca Minkoff to Sephora and Bucherer. In 2012, she authored the best-selling "foodoir" book (food journalism meets memoir), "Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate)." She followed it up in 2018 with "Brooklyn In Love: A Memoir of Food, Family and Finding Yourself."

* 20+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and creative director
* Bylines in publications such as The New York Times, New York Post, National Geographic Traveler, Bust, T Magazine, New York Magazine, Town & Country, and Every Day with Rachael Ray
* Author of "Brooklyn In Love" (2018), "Paris, My Sweet" (2012), and "Convertible Houses" (2007)
The Best Small Coastal Towns in New England
Skip the overbooked destinations and spend some long, lazy days at these overlooked towns along New England's diverse coast.
This Lively Neighborhood Is Home to Paris's Coolest New Hotels
12 Beautiful Sonoma Wineries to Visit Right Now
Sonoma Valley. Just the name suggests innate decadence and glorious beauty, which makes natural disasters, like the recent Kincade Fire, all the more devastating. Fortunately, less than 8% of Sonoma’s one million acres of rolling hills, verdant farmland, pristine redwood groves, and coastal inlets were damaged. And the 2019 harvest was 92% complete when the fire broke out on October 23, which means the 400-plus Sonoma wineries are open for business and ready to pour. From regal to rustic, modern to classic, grand to intimate, Sonoma’s wineries, across 18 appellations, are as diverse as the surrounding area is beautiful. And since after taste, sight is the most important sense to satiate while wine tasting, here are a dozen of the most beautiful spots to sip your Chardonnay or Pinot Noir.
15 of the World’s Most Beautiful Islands
The 14 Most Beautiful Islands of Japan
Japan is revered for many things: Buddhist temples, breathtaking Geishas, bustling metropolises, and the freshest, most far-out fish markets. But it also has thousands of spectacular islands, beyond the four main ones that make up a majority of the country’s 142,000 square miles — who knew? In fact, thanks to the north-south extension of the country from 20° to 45° latitude, Japan’s islands are among the most beautiful places on Earth, ranging from lush tropical paradises in the south to dramatic snow-capped volcano peaks in the north. Related: The Best Times to Visit Japan for Cherry Blossoms and Bargain Prices With this diversity of climate and landscape, Japan’s islands are home to stunning ecosystems that are little worlds unto themselves. Coral reefs, bottleneck dolphins, and loggerhead turtles? Head to the remote Ogasawara archipelago. Volcanic peaks surrounded alternately by plush powder snow and vibrant alpine flowers? The northern island of Rishiri is your spot. There are rock formations formed millions of years ago by contracting lava, primeval cedar forests that feel like a Tolkien fantasy, and sloping fields of technicolor flowers. It’s practically an embarrassment of natural beauty, begging the question: which island will you visit first?
Where to Stay in Paris: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
