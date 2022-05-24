Amy Tara Koch

Amy Tara Koch began her career in style working at Paper magazine and then Condé Nast's Mademoiselle magazine. She served as the director of marketing and PR for BCBG Max Azria and then moved on to consulting for iconic brands like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Van Cleef & Arpels, American Eagle Outfitters, Allure magazine, and Columbia Records, where she forged relationships between brands and musical artists. After marrying and moving to Chicago in 2000, she began writing for the Chicago Tribune where she eventually landed a column. For a decade, she served as a style reporter for NBC and WMAQ Chicago, covering fashion and beauty trends. For two years, she served as a style commentator for ABC and WLS in Chicago. Currently, her beat is travel and lifestyle. She contributes to The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Travel + Leisure, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, and Bon Appétit.



* 20+ years of experience as a travel, food, and lifestyle journalist

* 10+ years as an on-air style reporter

* Author of the book, "Bump It Up" (Random House)

* Contributes frequently to travel panels and podcasts

* Teaches a journalism course at The University of Michigan