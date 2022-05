Amy Farley

Amy Farley is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. She is the senior editor of Fast Company, where she oversees the publication's Next section, covering innovation and creativity in business, and helps direct the magazine's annual Most Innovative Companies franchise, which recognizes pioneering businesses across dozens of industries. Previously, she was the news editor and columnist at Travel + Leisure, where she headed up consumer news and spearheaded the magazine's coverage of environmental and social justice issues.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and religious studies from Brown University

* Received a master's degree in journalism from New York University