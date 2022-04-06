Amiee White Beazley

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train sits in the station before it heads up Pikes Peak on May 16, 2021 in Manitou Springs, Colorado.
This High-altitude Colorado Train Trip Inspired 'America the Beautiful' — and It's Back and Better Than Ever
Video
The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway reopens after a three-year, $100-million refurbishment and building of LEED-certified visitors’ center, the highest in the world.
