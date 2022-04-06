Amiee White Beazley

Amiee White Beazley is a journalist with more than two decades of expertise in adventure, food, wine, and family travel. She speaks at conferences on outdoor adventure and responsible tourism, and is the author of the children's book "Snowmastodon!" Originally from Rhode Island, Amiee now lives in Colorado's high country with her husband and two sons, where they hike, bike, and sleep under the stars as much as possible.