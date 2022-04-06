Amiee White Beazley

Amiee White Beazley is a journalist with more than two decades of expertise in adventure, food, wine, and family travel. She speaks at conferences on outdoor adventure and responsible tourism, and is the author of the children's book "Snowmastodon!" Originally from Rhode Island, Amiee now lives in Colorado's high country with her husband and two sons, where they hike, bike, and sleep under the stars as much as possible.
This High-altitude Colorado Train Trip Inspired 'America the Beautiful' — and It's Back and Better Than Ever
The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway reopens after a three-year, $100-million refurbishment and building of LEED-certified visitors’ center, the highest in the world.
10 Best Colorado Towns for a Summer Vacation, According to a Local
"A visit to Colorado can turn into a lifetime of adventure. It happened to me."
The Ultimate Adventure Travel Bucket List
The Best Kid-friendly Hikes in the U.S., According to Parents
From the mountains to the sea, explore these trails with your little ones this spring and summer.
6 Unexpected Kid-friendly Destinations That Offer Plenty of Adventure, History, and Culture
From Fiji to Uganda to Patagonia, these unexpected kid-friendly destinations around the world offer experiences the whole family will enjoy.
A Complete Guide to Grand Canyon Hiking: The Best Tours, Trails, and Tips
Here's everything you need to know about the best Grand Canyon hiking trails, tours, and more.
When My Body and Spirit Needed Repair, a Trip to the Italian Dolomites Healed Me
In the darkest of days, I bring myself back to that flower-filled valley in the sunshine and remind myself how it feels to be powerful, and to thrive.
I Went on an Incredible Safari Trip — but It Was the Last 30 Minutes in Uganda's Airport That Changed My Life
A travel writer finally meets the Ugandan teen she's watched grow up from afar.
I Tried Nature Bathing in British Columbia for a Week — Here's How Hiking Through the Mountains Helped Me Find Myself
This life-changing backcountry experience has guests hiking their way to wellness without caffeine, alcohol, or electronics.
The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Denver
This growing city at the crossroads of America is full of fresh surprises.
