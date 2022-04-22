Amelia Lester

Amelia Lester is the executive editor at Foreign Policy in Washington, DC, and writes a weekly travel column for Melbourne Age's Good Weekend magazine. Previously, she was a freelance writer in Japan, editor-in-chief of the Sydney Morning Herald and Good Weekend, and an executive editor at The New Yorker, where she was also a Tables for Two correspondent. Her writing has also appeared in Travel + Leisure, Politico, Vogue, The Economist's 1843, T Magazine, The New York Times, Departures, and more. She graduated from Harvard and is originally from Sydney, Australia.
Why You Can't Go to Japan Without Doing an Arts and Crafts Tour
