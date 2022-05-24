Amelia Edelman

Four wines paired with a picnic basket of treats, including cheese and salami made with Martinis Napa Valley Cabernet, duck rillette, truffle popcorn and a wild mushroom and truffle pizza, in Martini Park, at Louis M. Martini Winery, in St. Helena, CA,
There's no time like the post-holidays winter season to experience the best and most peaceful version of Northern California's wineries.
Advertisement
Your trip just got a lot more literary, thanks to a curated book club — paired with a complimentary wine hour and an exclusive discount.