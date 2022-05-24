Amelia Edelman

Amelia Edelman is an editor, travel writer, and content strategist with 15 years of experience in journalism and digital publishing. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Parents, Real Simple, Health, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Self, Refinery29, Stylecaster, and SheKnows. Amelia began her career as a speechwriter at New York University followed by four years leading communications and publications for Phoenix House, the nation's largest drug and alcohol treatment nonprofit. She subsequently joined the team of content editors at Refinery29, covering wellness, travel, and lifestyle. She worked on the launch of the company's international style guide and trainings as well as its Radical Inclusivity Guide. In 2017, she was promoted to lifestyle editor before being recruited by parenting site SheKnows to fill the role of senior editor. There, Amelia led and expanded the site's family-focused content, spoke at acclaimed national BlogHer conferences, and created multiple brand-aligned edit packages, including Mom Voyage, a series of city guides for traveling parents. In 2021, Amelia joined Meredith Corporation to build the company's cross-brand Finance Desk from the ground up, hiring and helming a team to inaugurate personal finance content on Real Simple, Better Homes and Gardens, Health, and Parents. While managing staff writers, 100+ freelancers, and cross-brand editorial growth, she also launched five editorial packages and contributed to additional Meredith brands including InStyle and Travel + Leisure. After the Dotdash Meredith merger at the end of 2021, Amelia transitioned to lead the Verywell Family brand as Assistant General Manager.



* 15+ years of experience as a journalist, editor, and content strategist focusing on travel, wellness, and parenting

* Received her bachelor's degree in English and art history from Vassar College

* Received her master's degree in English from New York University

* Studied at St. Andrews University in Scotland