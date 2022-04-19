Amber Gibson

Amber Gibson is a journalist specializing in luxury travel, food, wine, and wellness. For more than six years, she has spent 350 nights a year in hotels searching of the latest and greatest in the travel industry. Her work has taken her on adventures around the world, including spearfishing for invasive lionfish in Dominica, cooking with Francis Mallmann in Uruguay, racing Aston Martins in Dubai, and flying planes over the Grand Canyon. Her biggest weaknesses are Champagne, dark chocolate, and gelato.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer with bylines in more than 70 publications including The Daily Telegraph, National Geographic Traveler, Robb Report, Condé Nast Traveler, Hemispheres, Saveur, and Fodor's.

* Fellow at the Wine Writers Symposium at Meadowood Napa Valley in 2017

* Graduated as valedictorian from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism