Amanda Ogle

Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in travel, food and drink, sustainability, and general lifestyle topics. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Texas Highways, and more. Aside from editorial pieces, she also writes sponsored content and does copywriting. She travels the world for assignments and loves experiencing different cuisines and cultures across the globe. She is passionate about sustainability and believes if we don't care for our planet now, future generations aren't going to have a planet.



* 6+ years of experience as a writer and editor covering travel and lifestyle topics

* Former editor at American Way magazine

* Fact checker extraordinaire

* Received a master's degree in journalism from the University of North Texas