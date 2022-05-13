Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele is a journalist, editor, and on-camera host with over a decade of digital media experience in NYC. Her reporting has appeared in a multitude of publications, where she's covered the subjects of travel, restaurants, home cooking and bartending, interior design, fashion, beauty, and luxury lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Thrillist, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Matador Network, Eater, and more. When she's not writing, she enjoys entertaining, singing karaoke, and shopping for vintage glassware.



* 10+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Held content strategy and editorial roles at Dotdash Meredith's The Foundry, The Manual, Chilled Magazine, Thrillist, JackThreads, Bloomingdales, Macy's, and FashionIndie.com

* Received a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising, journalism, public relations, and marketing from Kent State University