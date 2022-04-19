Alyssa Morlacci

Alyssa Morlacci is a Los Angeles-based journalist who covers luxury travel with a tilt toward hospitality, dining, and wellness. She started honing her beat nearly a decade ago after moving to South Florida, where she became infatuated with the Latin influences on everything from food to music. Plus, there was the convenience of a short flight to the Caribbean for an extended weekend in St. Lucia or Turks & Caicos. Now calling the West Coast home, she's spent the past two years exploring California and taking advantage of her proximity to Mexico. She believes the best way to experience a new city is through your taste buds, which at times means having a mouth full of chapulines (grasshoppers).



* 8+ years of experience writing travel features, human interest stories, and profiles for national and regional publications including Travel + Leisure, Insider Reviews, Luxe Magazine, Here Magazine, Tripadvisor, Time Out, Los Angeles Magazine, and more.

* 5 years of experience helming seven award-winning regional lifestyle magazines at Gulfstream Media Group

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Kent State University