Allison Entrekin

Allison Entrekin is an award-winning communications professional whose work has appeared in dozens of publications, including USA Today and The Telegraph. As executive editor of Southbound (Atlanta Magazine's celebrated travel publication), she focuses on destinations in the southeastern United States.



* Won a bronze award at the prestigious Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Competition for her environmental travel writing for Southbound

* Author of the book "For the Love of Dogs," an A-Z primer for dog lovers of all ages

* Received a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Florida

* Received a master's degree in journalism from the University of Georgia

* Member of the Society of American Travel Writers