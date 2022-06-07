Allison Bagley

​​Allison Bagley is a Houston-based journalist and correspondent. Her stories about Texas have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, the Houston Chronicle, and HuffPost. Allison started her career as a contributing writer at Modern Luxury's Houston Magazine. Allison now oversees the daily operations of Tidbits Media Group, including new market strategy functions for GoTidbits.com, Front Row, TidbitsTreats.com, Texas Beauty Week, Kidbits, and additional Tidbits properties.



* 10+ years of experience as a freelance writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Baylor University