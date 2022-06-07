Alix Langone

Alix Langone is a Los Angeles-based journalist who has written for various publications including Fortune, InStyle, and Travel + Leisure. She is a staff writer for CNET Money and previously worked at Money.com, where she reported on retirement and investing. Before that, Alix worked as a reporter at Time and dabbled in social media and digital production at NBC News' Nightly News with Lester Holt. When she's not checking Twitter, you can usually find her outside hiking or playing tennis.



* Received a master's degree in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication from Villanova University