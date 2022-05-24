Alissa Fitzgerald

Alissa Fitzgerald is a chef and travel writer with over 15 years of experience in cooking and covering cuisines from around the world. She attended culinary school in Cambridge, MA before jet-setting around the world as a chef, event manager, and blogger for The Yacht Week, followed by stints in Sweden, Italy, and the Caribbean. Alissa began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019 after getting her start at Black Book where she covered local and international hotels and restaurants, as well as spirits and wines from around the world. She has also contributed to Real Simple, The Kitchn, Insider, Forbes, and Vinepair. Most days, you can find her alternating her time between a computer and an airplane (and occasionally both simultaneously), and dreaming about where she's off to next.



* 5+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Member of the National Association of Collegiate Scholars