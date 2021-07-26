Alison Fox
These Are the Best Cities for Study Abroad Students, According to a New Study
London takes the top spot — with cities in Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America filling out the rest of the list.
The 'Disney Wish' Will Feature an Outdoor Spa Retreat, Luxe Salon, and Adults-only Bars
The new Disney Wish just keeps getting better.
American Travelers Are Already Planning Their Christmas Holiday Vacations — and This Is Where They're Heading
Florida and Hawaii are topping traveler's lists.
I Was One of the First Vaccinated Americans to Visit Thailand in More Than a Year — Here's What It Was Like
It was not my first time visiting Phuket, but the experience was wholly different.
Las Vegas to Require Masks Indoors Including on Casino Floors
The mandate comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people wear masks indoors "in areas with substantial and high transmission."
Disney World, Disneyland Will Require All Guests Wear Masks Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks will also be required while riding Disney buses and shuttles, the monorail, and the Disney Skyliner.
Chicago Adds 9 States to Its Travel Advisory List As Illinois Recommends Masks Indoors for All
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming were all added to the city's "orange" list.
Fully Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Head to the UK Quarantine-free Next Week
The UK's quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Americans and Europeans lifts on Aug. 2.
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
From lounging on Caribbean beaches to sightseeing in Europe, Americans now have options when it comes to international travel.
Delta Now Allowing Changes to Basic Economy Tickets, Extends Medallion Status Until 2023
"Your loyalty to Delta has never been more important, and we're committed to earning it as we move into the recovery and beyond," Delta's CEO Ed Bastian said.
These Public Restrooms Have Been Nominated As the Best in America — Vote for the Winner Here
A restroom in JFK Airport's Terminal 4 is a top contender.
CDC Implements New EU Advisories as U.S. Says Travel Restrictions Will Remain Due to Delta Variant
The CDC just announced that Americans should avoid travel to Spain and Portugal due to the Delta variant.
Princess Cruises, Holland America Return to Sailing From Seattle to Alaska
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome you back on board and to show you around Alaska," Holland American captain, Jeroen Van Donselaar, said in a video.
Disney Cruise Line Will Set Sail Again in August
The Disney Dream will set sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., starting Aug. 9, heading out on cruises for 3 or 4 nights to Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.
Island of Kauai Launches Website to Help Travelers Find Transportation Amid Rental Car Shortage
The site has options for rental cars, rideshares, buses, and bicycles to encourage "low-impact green rides."
The Olympic Games Are Officially Underway — Here's How to Watch the Opening Ceremonies and Upcoming Competitions
The opening ceremonies will air across all NBC channels and streaming platforms.
Last-minute Passport Application Appointments Can No Longer Be Booked Online
All appointments made using the online system on or before July 21 will still be honored as valid.
This Airline Was Just Voted Best in the World for 2021
The airline also took the top spot for business class.
Character Dining Has Returned to Disneyland — Here's What's Different
Meals with Mickey and Minnie will return for breakfast and brunch.
Masks Optional for Las Vegas Visitors As County Implements Mandate for Employees
All public businesses must post signs encouraging both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors as well. 
U.S. to Keep Land Borders With Canada, Mexico Closed Despite Canadian Announcement to Welcome Americans
Canada announced it'll welcome American travelers on Aug. 9.
FAA Approves LaGuardia's Airtrain, Construction to Start This Summer
The LaGuardia AirTrain will provide a connection from the New York City subway system as well as the Long Island railroad.
Royal Caribbean Sets Sail for Alaska for the First Time Since 2019
Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas was the first major cruise ship to return to the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ireland Has Reopened to American Tourists - Here's What You Need to Know
Ireland is following the EU's "emergency brake" plan as part of its reopening.
Disney World Updates 'Hall of Presidents' to Include New Animatronic of Joe Biden
The attraction will reopen in August with its new addition.
