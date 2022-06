Alice Gordon

Alice Gordon has been writing and editing for magazines for over two decades. Alice began her journalism career at Vogue as a direct report to Anna Wintour. She then spent three years at Self as the book editor and special projects editor before moving to Martha Stewart Living, where she was a deputy editor and contributing editor for nearly five years. During her three-year tenure as the feature director of Travel + Leisure, Alice covered everything from boarding the world's largest cruise vessel to exploring the rivers of Texas Hill Country. Today, as a freelance writer and editor, her work ranges widely in subject matter and includes not just travel and the arts, but also etiquette, memoir, Texas history, Buddhism, lifestyle, and relationships.



* 30+ years of experience as a writer and editor covering travel and lifestyle

* Author of the book "Summer," an anthology of original essays and poems commissioned from authors including John Updike and Verlyn Klinkenborg

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and speech from The University of Texas at Austin