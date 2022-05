Ali Wunderman

Ali Wunderman is a writer defined by her sense of adventure and love of wildlife, and a desire to eradicate shame when it comes to sex and relationships. Her idea of a good time ranges from playing with her rescue dogs to getting lost in historical books about shipwrecks.



Ali moonlighted as a writer while working until 2015 when she decided to go full-time freelance. Initially focused on covering her hometown of San Francisco, she quickly expanded her characteristic humorous and informative writing style to incorporate the entire world, particularly its animals. Ali has covered a range of travel-related topics for more than 80 print and digital publications while establishing herself as a destination expert on Belize and Iceland. Her primary goal as a travel writer is to help travelers have fulfilling and ethical experiences with wildlife around the world, as well as help people make travel decisions that will yield memories of a lifetime.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer covering wildlife, luxury adventure travel, and sex and relationships

* Author of guidebooks to Belize and Iceland

* Won a 2021 Lowell Thomas award and a North American Travel Journalists Association award for travel writing

* Received a bachelor's degree in linguistics from the University of California, Davis