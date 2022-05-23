Alexandra Marshall

Alexandra Marshall is a journalist and copywriter based in Paris. She began her career as the articles editor at Glamour before becoming a contributing editor, where she created two front-of-book sections and wrote fashion and beauty features and the Do's & Don'ts back page. She then joined Travel + Leisure as a contributing editor, where she wrote features and smaller items focusing on domestic and international destinations including Latin America, Western Europe, and India. A New York City transplant in Paris, Alex spearheaded T+L's coverage of Paris hotels, restaurants, and arts and culture as a Paris correspondent for three years. Today, she continues to contribute as a freelance writer. Her bylines have also appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Elle, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, Condé Nast Traveler, WSJ. Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Salon.com, and others.



* 20+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Copywriter for brands such as Chanel, Kate Spade, Swarovski, and Versace Beauty

* Wrote Nigel Barker's "Models of Influence," a New York Times bestseller

* Received a bachelor's degree in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz

* Received a master's degree in cultural studies/critical theory and analysis from New York University

* Bilingual in English and French