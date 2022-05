Alexandra Korey

Alexandra Korey is a writer and photographer who has been living in Italy for more than two decades. Her blog arttrav.com has been online since 2004 and remains a go-to source for information about art and travel. She is also a partner of a communications agency in Florence, Italy, where she writes and photographs for important Italian brands with a focus on wine, luxury travel, and sustainability.



* Received a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Chicago