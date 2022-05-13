Alex Van Buren

Lizzie Post, the great-great granddaughter of Emily Post, author, and co-host of The Awesome Etiquette Podcast, has agreed to weigh in on a few travel etiquette questions from a politesse perspective. She's covered good airplane behavior, how to tip at hotels (or Airbnbs!), and even whether you need to hang out with your short-term rental host. Now, Post turns her attention to best practice for when you get a free home for a trip.