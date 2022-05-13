Alex Van Buren

Alex Van Buren is a food, culture, and travel writer who lives in New York. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Bon Appétit, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Gourmet, and Travel + Leisure, among others. In addition to writing for national publications, she's also a content strategist, cookbook editor, and copywriter.

* 20+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Work anthologized in "Best American Food Writing 2020"
* Earned an International Association of Culinary Professionals nomination for her NY1 television segment "The New York Chow Report"
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Reed College
The Best All-inclusive Resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands — No Passport Required
Article
Looking for an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation that doesn’t require a passport? It might be time to book one of these idyllic resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 
Advertisement
5 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Florida for the Ultimate Care-free Vacation
Video
Get the most for your money at these resorts in the Sunshine State.
The Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Adults Only
Gallery
Hear that? It's not the sound of a baby on an airplane, or an argument between two kids. It's the roar of waves crashing on rocks, tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and of complete, grown-up silence. You don't have to be a parent to value the absence of potentially noisy children. Everyone can appreciate the absolute tranquility of a kids-free hotel. That's not to say adults can't get rowdy, but adults-only properties tend to foster a relaxed, laid-back vibe. Guests are typically seeking a low-key (and yes, quiet) reprieve from life, especially if that life has three kids under the age of seven.  Resorts such as these know there's only one thing more calming than an escape from the day-to-day tasks of parenthood (or a romantic getaway that isn't stifled by shrieking infants or toddlers peeing in the pool): an all-inclusive package. Forget about nitpicking over every cocktail or excursion — all-inclusive packages make a resort stay a worry-free experience. You already know what the bill will look like when you return home.  If all this sounds like just what you need, read on for a few of our favorite adults-only all-inclusive resorts around the world.
Everything You Need to Know Before Visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands
Gallery
This trio of islands in the Caribbean Sea—St. John, St. Croix, and St. Thomas—is famous for its dreamy beaches, world-class snorkeling and diving, and pristine beaches. It’s also a snap to get to from most of the 50 states, with plenty of non-stop flights that can be fairly inexpensive. Best of all? U.S. citizens don’t need a passport to visit. Travelers can find accommodations for all types of trips, whether it's a family getaway or a romantic retreat. St. John, for example, is known as the "Beverly Hills of the Caribbean," thanks partially to its more remote location (visitors must arrive on a boat or ferry from Charlotte Amalie).  St. Thomas, meanwhile, is perhaps the most popular island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's a popular port of call for cruise ships, and is the most likely place to get a flight.  And vacationers seeking exceptional food and a slightly more quiet island escape should head to St. Croix. The largest of the main islands, St. Croix is known for its burgeoning food scene (and an always-excellent West Indian curry).  Whether you're island hopping or looking for a lengthy, low-key beach retreat, travelers can find everything they need from a Caribbean vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 
The Top All-inclusive Bermuda Resorts
Article
Top All-Inclusive Cayman Islands Resorts
Article
The Top All-inclusive Aruba Resorts
Gallery
Among the big Caribbean vacation island players, Aruba remains a popular destination for good reason. It’s idyllic, with its aquamarine waters and stretches of Colonial architecture—all turrets and candy-colored facades. Every street corner and curve of beach are an Instagram-worthy confection. When booking your trip, consider how much you like crowds. On the northwestern end of the Dutch Caribbean island is what’s called the Palm Beach section, and it’s decked with high rise mega-hotels like the Marriott and Hyatt. Here, towering buildings are de rigeur, as are, well, all the tourists. It’s where you go for a high-octane nightlife scene—not for an escape. A little closer to the airport, however, is Eagle Beach, which tends to be a bit more mellow. Hotels are shorter and boast a more intimate vibe. There's not much in the way of shopping or casinos, here, but you can enjoy the mesmerizing beaches in relative peace.   We've picked five of the best all-inclusive spots scattered across Aruba, because nobody knows your beach preferences like you do.
Advertisement
Five Perfect All-Inclusive Resorts on St. Lucia
Gallery
An island best known for the striking silhouette of the Piton Mountains, St. Lucia also has all the trappings of a traditional Caribbean getaway: endless sun, powder-white sand, and a clutch of Edenic all-inclusive resorts. Whether you’re here for the snorkeling, the mud baths, the upscale shopping in Soufrière, or the celebrity sightings (they flock here in droves) St. Lucia has a lot to offer the warm-weather traveler, with a particularly high-end vibe. For travelers seeking an all-inclusive vacay, there are plenty of options on the island, none of which are mundane. Here are five of the best, so find your sunglasses and start planning.
Three All-Inclusive Resorts in St. Thomas You Need to Know
Article
These hotels will tend to your every need while you kick back, cocktail in hand, in front of the sparkling blue.
The Top All-inclusive Aruba Resorts
Gallery
Among the big Caribbean vacation island players, Aruba remains a popular destination for good reason. It’s idyllic, with its aquamarine waters and stretches of Colonial architecture—all turrets and candy-colored facades. Every street corner and curve of beach are an Instagram-worthy confection. When booking your trip, consider how much you like crowds. On the northwestern end of the Dutch Caribbean island is what’s called the Palm Beach section, and it’s decked with high rise mega-hotels like the Marriott and Hyatt. Here, towering buildings are de rigeur, as are, well, all the tourists. It’s where you go for a high-octane nightlife scene—not for an escape. A little closer to the airport, however, is Eagle Beach, which tends to be a bit more mellow. Hotels are shorter and boast a more intimate vibe. There's not much in the way of shopping or casinos, here, but you can enjoy the mesmerizing beaches in relative peace.   We've picked five of the best all-inclusive spots scattered across Aruba, because nobody knows your beach preferences like you do.
Five Perfect All-Inclusive Resorts on St. Lucia
Gallery
An island best known for the striking silhouette of the Piton Mountains, St. Lucia also has all the trappings of a traditional Caribbean getaway: endless sun, powder-white sand, and a clutch of Edenic all-inclusive resorts. Whether you’re here for the snorkeling, the mud baths, the upscale shopping in Soufrière, or the celebrity sightings (they flock here in droves) St. Lucia has a lot to offer the warm-weather traveler, with a particularly high-end vibe. For travelers seeking an all-inclusive vacay, there are plenty of options on the island, none of which are mundane. Here are five of the best, so find your sunglasses and start planning.
Three All-Inclusive Resorts in St. Thomas You Need to Know
Article
These hotels will tend to your every need while you kick back, cocktail in hand, in front of the sparkling blue.
Best All-inclusive Resorts in Jamaica
Gallery
If you’re the sort of traveler whose ideal trip ends with a bill of zero dollars and zero cents (and let's be honest, who doesn't have that fantasy?), all-inclusives may sound pretty appealing. Package deals—when done right—can entail an easy, worry-free vacation. You'll be spared from the somehow always unexpectedly high resort bill that feel like a rude welcome back to a gloomy post-vacation reality. Antigua may have invented the all-inclusive vacation, but it seems Jamaica has perfected the category. Here are seven of our favorite all-inclusive properties in the land of One Love.
A Guide to Glacier Bay National Park
Article
Advertisement
The Best Resorts for Couples
Gallery
Just because you’re going somewhere with your significant other does not automatically make it a romantic getaway. There’s a lot to be said for the couples’ trip that’s not meeting the family for Thanksgiving or the winter holidays—one that isn’t spent in airports waiting for transfers, on the Peter Pan bus to your hometown, or sleeping in your parent’s ultra-luxe guest rooms on a pullout sofa. Be it a quintessential beach escape or a far-flung exotic retreat, upscale resorts for just the two of you can be downright relationship building. Here are a few of our favorite lovebird spots, from India to Italy.
A Guide to Badlands National Park
Article
Got Mount Rushmore on your bucket list? Stop at Badlands on the way.
A Guide to the National Parks of Oregon
Article
In the Pacific Northwest, there's a national park for every nature-lover.
A Guide to the National Parks of Arizona
Article
Get ready to explore the Grand Canyon—and much, much more.
A Guide to the National Parks of Florida
Article
Here are some of our favorite ways to explore the Sunshine State.
Six Great Cocktail Recipes Using Dewar’s Scotch
Article
Our favorite Dewar’s cocktails for the discerning Scotch drinker.
Six Great Cocktail Recipes Using Hendrick’s Gin
Article
Notes of rose, cucumber, citrus, juniper, and much more.
Advertisement
Cocktail Recipes Using Laphroaig
Article
The Best All-inclusive Vacation Packages
Article
Sit back, relax, and don’t worry about any extra fees.
The Best All-Inclusive Spots in Puerto Rico
Article
At these resorts, you can have it all.
What Is a Passport Card? (Video)
Video
No, it cannot totally replace your passport.
10 Great, Free Things to Do in New York City This Summer
Gallery
Summer is here, and hot, in the teeming metropolis of New York City. Those who live here may not love the humidity, but we go crazy for the fun stuff happening all over town, from performance art to concerts to cruises to films to sporting events—many of which are free. Yes, free. Every year unleashes a new set of options to amuse New Yorkers and visitors alike. Here are a few faves in 2016. Alex Van Buren is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Follow her onTwitterand Instagram@alexvanburen.
Six Great Day Trips to Take Using New York's Metro North Train
Article
Staying at a Friend's House for the Weekend? Here's How to Be a Perfect Guest
Article
Lizzie Post, the great-great granddaughter of Emily Post, author, and co-host of The Awesome Etiquette Podcast, has agreed to weigh in on a few travel etiquette questions from a politesse perspective. She's covered good airplane behavior, how to tip at hotels (or Airbnbs!), and even whether you need to hang out with your short-term rental host. Now, Post turns her attention to best practice for when you get a free home for a trip.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com