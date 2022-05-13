Alex Van Buren

Looking for an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation that doesn’t require a passport? It might be time to book one of these idyllic resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Hear that? It's not the sound of a baby on an airplane, or an argument between two kids. It's the roar of waves crashing on rocks, tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and of complete, grown-up silence. You don't have to be a parent to value the absence of potentially noisy children. Everyone can appreciate the absolute tranquility of a kids-free hotel. That's not to say adults can't get rowdy, but adults-only properties tend to foster a relaxed, laid-back vibe. Guests are typically seeking a low-key (and yes, quiet) reprieve from life, especially if that life has three kids under the age of seven. Resorts such as these know there's only one thing more calming than an escape from the day-to-day tasks of parenthood (or a romantic getaway that isn't stifled by shrieking infants or toddlers peeing in the pool): an all-inclusive package. Forget about nitpicking over every cocktail or excursion — all-inclusive packages make a resort stay a worry-free experience. You already know what the bill will look like when you return home. If all this sounds like just what you need, read on for a few of our favorite adults-only all-inclusive resorts around the world.
This trio of islands in the Caribbean Sea—St. John, St. Croix, and St. Thomas—is famous for its dreamy beaches, world-class snorkeling and diving, and pristine beaches. It’s also a snap to get to from most of the 50 states, with plenty of non-stop flights that can be fairly inexpensive. Best of all? U.S. citizens don’t need a passport to visit. Travelers can find accommodations for all types of trips, whether it's a family getaway or a romantic retreat. St. John, for example, is known as the "Beverly Hills of the Caribbean," thanks partially to its more remote location (visitors must arrive on a boat or ferry from Charlotte Amalie). St. Thomas, meanwhile, is perhaps the most popular island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's a popular port of call for cruise ships, and is the most likely place to get a flight. And vacationers seeking exceptional food and a slightly more quiet island escape should head to St. Croix. The largest of the main islands, St. Croix is known for its burgeoning food scene (and an always-excellent West Indian curry). Whether you're island hopping or looking for a lengthy, low-key beach retreat, travelers can find everything they need from a Caribbean vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Among the big Caribbean vacation island players, Aruba remains a popular destination for good reason. It’s idyllic, with its aquamarine waters and stretches of Colonial architecture—all turrets and candy-colored facades. Every street corner and curve of beach are an Instagram-worthy confection. When booking your trip, consider how much you like crowds. On the northwestern end of the Dutch Caribbean island is what’s called the Palm Beach section, and it’s decked with high rise mega-hotels like the Marriott and Hyatt. Here, towering buildings are de rigeur, as are, well, all the tourists. It’s where you go for a high-octane nightlife scene—not for an escape. A little closer to the airport, however, is Eagle Beach, which tends to be a bit more mellow. Hotels are shorter and boast a more intimate vibe. There's not much in the way of shopping or casinos, here, but you can enjoy the mesmerizing beaches in relative peace. We've picked five of the best all-inclusive spots scattered across Aruba, because nobody knows your beach preferences like you do.
An island best known for the striking silhouette of the Piton Mountains, St. Lucia also has all the trappings of a traditional Caribbean getaway: endless sun, powder-white sand, and a clutch of Edenic all-inclusive resorts. Whether you’re here for the snorkeling, the mud baths, the upscale shopping in Soufrière, or the celebrity sightings (they flock here in droves) St. Lucia has a lot to offer the warm-weather traveler, with a particularly high-end vibe. For travelers seeking an all-inclusive vacay, there are plenty of options on the island, none of which are mundane. Here are five of the best, so find your sunglasses and start planning.
