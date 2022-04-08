Alex Temblador

Based in Dallas, Alex Temblador is a mixed Latinx award-winning travel writer for national and international publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, and Lonely Planet. She's best known for her coverage of diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tourism industry. She is the author of two novels, "Secrets of the Casa Rosada" and "Half Outlaw."



* Won the 2021 Bessie Award for Most Impactful Piece of Writing

* 5+ years of travel writing experience

* Organized and moderated a racism in tourism panel for the 2020 World Travel Market

* Moderator of an Indigenous tourism panel for the 2020 Women in Travel Summit by Wanderful

* Panelist on diversity panels hosted by OutThere, BAME Women in Travel CIC, and the Society of American Travel Writers

* Guest on the The Travel Guys radio show to discuss diversity

* Guest on the The Colin McEnroe Show to discuss RV travel

* Creative writing instructor for WritingWorkshops.com, The Writer's Garret, and The Writers' League of Texas

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Louisiana at Monroe

* Received a master's degree in creative writing from the University of Central Oklahoma