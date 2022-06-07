Alex Shoumatoff

Alex Shoumatoff is a well-known travel, nature, and environmental journalist. He was a staff writer at The New Yorker from 1978 to 1987, a founding contributing editor of Outside and Condé Nast Traveler, and a contributing editor to Vanity Fair from 1986 to 2015. Some of his notable articles include a story for Vanity Fair about the mountain gorilla advocate Dian Fossey, which was made into the movie "Gorillas in the Mist" starring Sigourney Weaver, and a Vanity Fair article tracing the origin of AIDS, which became the basis of his book "African Madness." He has more than 10 published books, including "The Wasting of Borneo: Dispatches From A Vanishing World," published by Beacon Press in April 2017. Alexander has lived in Montreal since 1998 and actively lectures on travel and environmental writing at institutions and events worldwide.



* Recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship for Creative Arts in 1985

* Won the Humane Society of America's best print media award for 2011

* Won the Rocky Mountain and Plains Booksellers best non-fiction award for his 1997 book "Legends of the American Desert: Sojourns in the Greater Southwest"

* Guest speaker/lecturer at The Explorers Club, the Harvard Club of New York, Rippowam-Cisqua School, The Jaipur Literature Festival, Abroad Writers' Conference, University of Vermont Department of English, and more

* Received a bachelor's degree in poetry from Harvard University