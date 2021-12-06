Alex Schechter

Alex Schechter is a writer based in Los Angeles. On his travels, he's biked across the Seto Inland Sea, poked lava in Hawaii, and profiled a tarot reader in Milan. His favorite card is the World.
Everything You Need to Know About Delta Air Lines Baggage Fees
Video
Know before you go.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About American Airlines Baggage Fees
Video
Know before you go.
A Guide to United Airlines Baggage Fees — Including Tips on How to Save Money
Video
Know before you go.
How to Plan the Perfect Maldives Vacation at the Best New Hotels
Article
Here's everything you need to know to plan the perfect Maldives vacation.
The Ultimate Guide to Japanese Culture in Los Angeles
Video
Thought Little Tokyo was the only place to soak up Japanese culture in L.A.? Think again.
10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World
Video
From cage diving with sharks to jumping out of a plane, these adventure vacations are guaranteed to break you out of your comfort zone.
11 Dreamy Anniversary Trip Ideas for the Ultimate Romantic Vacation
Gallery
An anniversary trip—regardless of how many years or decades have passed since you said, “I do”—is a perfect opportunity to energize any committed relationship. Whether you’re celebrating your wooden anniversary with a first-time visit to Amsterdam or reliving your honeymoon after 25 years, an anniversary vacation promises to combine all aspects of a devoted romance: namely intimacy and trust. And for lovebirds approaching that milestone Ruby anniversary? A romantic getaway can infuse your marriage with much-needed excitement and surprise. Unlike a honeymoon, where newlyweds are often just excited to relax (especially after months or years of wedding planning), a successful anniversary trip may require more strategic preparation. After deciding on a destination, consider an itinerary well suited to your specific marital milestone. For example, a 45-year anniversary calls for something more leisurely—like canoeing in Santa Barbara wine country—while younger couples might try skiing in Colorado, or booking a bucket-list safari in Botswana. Luckily, we’ve done most of that work for you. From daring expeditions to intimate one-on-one moments, these trips prove an anniversary is the perfect excuse to discover a new part of the world—and a new side of your relationship.
The Best Family-friendly Campgrounds in the U.S.
Article
From digging up dinosaur bones to scaling enormous sand dunes, these family-friendly campgrounds ensure that no kid will get bored.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 Mistakes Travelers Make in Las Vegas — and How to Avoid Them
Video
These tips are sure to make a good Las Vegas vacation even better.
These Are the Best (and Cheapest) Times to Visit Alaska (Video)
Video
A Guide to Vacationing on Christmas Island
Article
...and why it should really be called Crab Island.
12 Mesmerizing Places to Watch Flowers Bloom This Spring
Gallery
While heavenly in the first few weeks of spring, flowers are rarely the focus of an entire trip. Sure, you may be lured by a renowned botanical garden, or enjoy a hotel's impeccably landscaped grounds, but that's usually the extent of it. Not so with these colorful sites: from Morocco to Arizona, we've found the world's most unique floral regions, gardens, and, yes, flower festivals.
Where to Stay in Denver: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
Article
Why You Should Plan a Stargazing Road Trip in Idaho
Article
This Wyoming Resort Is All Your Luxury Wild West Fantasies Come True
Article
The once-private Snake River Sporting Club has been revamped as a luxe resort destination and gateway to the Grand Tetons.
Advertisement
This Flower Cruise Through Japan Is the Best Way to See the Cherry Blossoms
Article
5 Surprisingly Affordable Places to Travel This Spring (Video)
Video
Japan Cherry Blossom Festival 2018: Where and When to Visit
Article
Where You Can See California Wildflowers in Bloom This Year
Article
The Best Places to Travel in Europe in March
Gallery
It’s shoulder season in Europe, and the kids are off from school — what more inspiration do you need to catch a flight overseas? If you’re planning a last-minute getaway, the possibilities for a springtime vacation are many. Is Dublin’s famous St Patrick’s Day Parade calling to you? Or perhaps you'd rather spend spring break lounging on a balmy Mediterranean island. Maybe you'll spend a week trekking through a remote forest in central Sweden, or admiring one of the most famous flower blooms on Earth. Whether you're seeking adventure or a low-key retreat, March is the perfect time to experience some of Europe’s loveliest sights: minus the blistering summer heat and roving crowds. Related: The Best Places to Travel in the United States in March To help you find the absolute best places to travel in Europe this month, we looked at popular (and sometimes underrated) annual events, noteworthy hotel and restaurant openings, sought out exceptional weather, and considered destinations on our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018. What we found were hidden Slovenian lake towns where travelers can explore a beautifully preserved medieval castle and new, scenic train routes connecting northern Italy and Germany. March is also the beginning of festival season in Europe, so there are a dizzying number of opportunities to make merry with locals, be it at a citrus-inspired carnival in southern France, or a street parade with life-size puppets in Spain. Ready to book a European holiday? These are the best places to visit this month.
The Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in March
Gallery
In the same way that spring breaks eagerly through layers of snow and frost, travelers who have spent the winter at home are itching to burst outside — and onto the first flight out of town. To help you find the absolute best places to travel in the United States this month, we looked at popular (and seriously underrated) annual events, noteworthy hotel and restaurant openings, sought out exceptional weather, and considered destinations on our list of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2018. From picking wildflowers in Texas Hill Country to a deliciously rowdy bacon festival in North Dakota, this is a month for reawakening the senses, and for rediscovering some of America’s most beautiful sights. Think: low-key golf resorts on the St. Petersburg coast, or the remote forests of Maine. Related: The Best Places to Travel in Mexico and Central & South America in March Whatever your preference, we’ve got the perfect trip to get you back on the road this March.
31 Things to Do in Santa Barbara
Article
A definitive guide to a wine, sun, and shopping-filled trip to Santa Barbara.
Advertisement
The Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in February
Gallery
Despite the sugar highs and romantic dinners for two of Valentine’s Day, February can be the hardest of winter months. The excitement of the first winter snow has long faded, but there's still a month to go before spring begins. This month marks the home stretch — that last slog through snow-filled sidewalks and windchill that make us want to hide under the covers. Related:Here Are 365 Beaches — One for Every Day in 2018 Take a page out of our book, and spice things up with a trip to balmy Key West — where it's the dry season — or to North Carolina to go kayaking next to wild horses. Here are 15 invigorating itineraries that promise to take the drear out of winter.
A Guide to Enjoying In-flight Entertainment on American Airlines
Article
The Best Places to Travel in the U.S. in January
Gallery
With a new year comes a fresh opportunity to see the world. And luckily for those in the U.S., there are plenty of amazing destinations right in our own national backyard. For January, Travel + Leisure whisks you off to the snow-capped mountains of northern Idaho, on a treasure hunt for glass globes on an island in Georgia, and to a new Minneapolis hotel set to open right in time for the Super Bowl. Whether it’s adventure or an escape from the cold that you’re after, here are the best places to travel to in January.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com