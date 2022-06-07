Alan Brown

Alan Brown has won numerous awards for his writing and films. His first film, "O Beautiful," won the Future Filmmaker Award at the 2002 Palm Springs International Short Film Festival and screened at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival. His feature film debut, "Book of Love," was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2004. And his most recent feature, "Five Dances," was the opening night film at Lincoln Center's 2013 Dance on Camera Film Festival and won many awards internationally, including Best Narrative Feature Film at the 2013 Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival, and both the Audience and Jury Awards for Best Feature Film at the Rio LGBT International Film Festival.



In addition to directing films, Alan is the author of the acclaimed novel "Audrey Hepburn's Neck," which won the Pacific Rim Book Prize and was translated into eight languages. As a journalist covering arts and culture, his assignments have taken him from the Antarctic to the Himalayas. A regular contributor to the Los Angeles Times, he has created programs for BBC Radio, was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure, and has been a guest lecturer at institutions worldwide. Alan lives in New York City and is an avid long-distance runner. He has competed in numerous road and trail races, including three Boston Marathons.



* Won numerous writing and directing awards including Fulbright, National Endowment for the Arts, and New York State Council for the Arts fellowships

* Nominated for a James Beard Award for his food writing in Gourmet magazine

* Won the Pacific Rim Book Prize for his novel "Audrey Hepburn's Neck"

* Guest artist and lecturer at Uganda's Maisha Film Lab, Barcelona's ESCAC, San Francisco State University, Sarah Lawrence College, the French Institute/Alliance Francais New York, University of North Carolina, University of Richmond, and The Latin School of Chicago

* Recipient of many artist residency fellowships, including the MacDowell Colony, Yaddo, Blue Mt. Center, and the Bogliasco, Edward Albee, Djerassi, and Ucross Foundations