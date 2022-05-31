Adrien Glover

Adrien Glover is an award-winning marketer and content strategist. She was previously an editor at Travel + Leisure, Forbes Traveler, and Budget Travel. Today, she co-leads Boom Integrated, a full-service integrated voice agency that partners with brands to make original podcasts and content for smart devices. Adrien began her career as a contributing writer and editor at Rough Guides, where she helped update and expand the brand to 35 cities and towns across Central Mexico including Bajio, Guanajuato, Jalisco, and Michoacan. Later holding the role of digital deputy editor at Travel + Leisure, she helped oversee the expansion of T+L digital, led special projects with sales and advertiser partners, including American Express, and assigned, edited, and managed news coverage. She is currently an advisor for start-up The Vane and its parent B2B2C company, Emadri, which empowers travelers with curated shoppable packing and activity lists based on their trip details, and travel start-up TWIP (Travel With Interesting People), a next-gen platform and psychographic data company that powers consumer insights and shared experiences for global brands.

* 20+ years of editorial experience
* Head of strategy and content marketing at Boom Integrated
* Principal at Adrien Glover Consulting
* New York Press Club Award Judge, 2017
​​* Received a master's degree in magazine journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism
* Received a bachelor's degree in romance languages and art history from Sarah Lawrence College

 
