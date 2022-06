Aditi Datta

Having set out from Bombay a while ago, Aditi has lived, worked, and traipsed around any part of the world that would have her. Lucky for her — through New York, Glasgow, Singapore, Delhi, London, and even Wisconsin — all her homes have been sweet. When she's not consulting on creative and brand strategy, or coming up for air from piles of fabric and jewelry, she's uncovering new reasons to love Delhi for Little Black Book