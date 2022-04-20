Adeline Duff

Adeline Duff got her editorial start in the fashion space, but she stumbled upon her true passion when an opportunity arose to help out the beauty team for the day. An avid traveler in her off-time, she was thrilled when she landed her dream job at Travel + Leisure, where she took on the role of de facto beauty editor and created The T+L Carry-On, a series that peeks into the suitcases and lifestyles of famous frequent travelers. Though Adeline isn't immune to the charms of a department store beauty section, her real passion lies in studying the holistic beauty and wellness practices of other cultures, such as water therapy in Germany and acupuncture in traditional Chinese medicine. Adeline's travels and countless interviews with dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians have given her a unique, well-rounded perspective on beauty, and she's always happy to help friends develop a personalized skin care routine, or to share her new favorite sunscreen discoveries with her readers. Though she now works as a beauty editor full-time, she still dabbles in travel writing whenever she gets the opportunity. Adeline is the proud mom of a tiny-but-fiery chihuahua named Mouche and lives in London, U.K.



* 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor for both print and digital publications

* 5+ years of experience as a beauty editor, with expertise in shoppable content