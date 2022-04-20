Adeline Duff

There's an old adage, that if you want a first class upgrade, you should dress to impress. It’s probably pretty obvious that you’re not going to get upgraded on a flight wearing your decade-old college hoodie and baggy sweats. But for those who like to travel comfortably, there is an alternative. Sweatpants — and we don't mean the baggy type you typically lounge around the house in — are seeing a major a comeback in the celebrity airport style arena. Everyone from Emma Watson to Jennifer Lawrence has been trading in skin-tight leggings and jeans for track pants and tapered joggers. Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans To get you started, we’ve put together a list of the most stylish sweats on the market. Keep reading for our favorites.
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for products to make traveling easier and more comfortable. If you’re not intentional about it, travel can truly wreak havoc on your health. The good habits you’ve worked hard to develop in your everyday routine — consistent sleeping patterns, regular workouts, summoning the strength to avoid ordering takeout—are easily upended on vacation. Related: More travel essentials Add to that the stress of long lines, tight connections, and close quarters with strangers, and it’s no wonder we’re craving getaways designed to refresh and renew. While a weeklong trip to a spiritual retreat or a digital detox can be fitting short-term solutions, we need to be more mindful about incorporating wellness on every trip we take. That’s easier said than done — as most habit changes are — but there are tools to help you make healthy choices and feel less likely to derail physically or mentally when traveling, no matter where you’re headed. Below, we’re sharing our favorite tried and true products to help you have more energy and less stress on your next trip.
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Oh, California. When it comes to America’s third-largest state (that’s after Alaska and Texas, in case you were wondering), it’s nearly impossible to pick its best beaches, as almost all of them — in addition to those on its surrounding channel islands, like Catalina — have worthy attributes. However, the job had to be done, and we knew narrowing it down wasn’t going to be an easy task. So, we crowd sourced, researched, and checked in with our resident California experts to round up the best beaches the Golden State has to offer. Into surfing? Head to Huntington Beach, a.k.a. “Surf City,” where you can spend a day challenging the waves, and end the evening with a stroll on its famed pier to watch the sun go down. Scared of the ocean, but love the seashore? Try Limantour Beach in Point Reyes, which is famed for its long, white stretches of sand and immense wildlife population, where you can whale-watching and hike for days. Or visit the picturesque town of Carmel-by-the-Sea (which also happens to be one of the world's most romantic cities—more on that, here), where you can hike the trails and enjoy the exquisite scenery of Point Lobos State Reserve. If you’re a sun-worshipping beach bum, SoCal is the way to go. Famed beaches like Manhattan, Hermosa, and Huntington are all excellent options — especially for West Coast first-timers looking to recreate scenes from 90210. For those chasing the perfect Instagram shot, head to Thousand Steps in Laguna Beach, where you can take a dip in your own, personal, aqua tide pool. Or visit Malibu’s El Matador State Beach, which has rock formations and ombré sunsets reminiscent of scenes from Game of Thrones (for all the show's fans out there, check out our official GOT travel guide, here). Looking to get lost in luxury? Check into the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica for a stay in one of their private bungalows, only steps from the shore, the pier, and some of the city’s best shopping. So whether you’re a swimmer or a surfer, a birdwatcher or a shopper, or just a general beach lover — we’ve got you covered. Click through our gallery to find out which California beach is the right one for you.
It was Tata Harper — entrepreneur and queen of the green beauty movement — who first introduced me to the brilliance of travel wraps. After she showed off her luxurious cashmere shawl during a T+L Carry-on shoot, I immediately went out and bought one of my own. And life has never been the same (just kidding — sort of). Scarves, blankets, ponchos, and capes all technically fall under the travel wrap umbrella. While packing one of these might not actually change your life — it will enhance the way you travel. Wraps are not only a stylish addition to any outfit, but they're also amazing multitaskers. They can be used as blankets on cold planes and as neck pillows when rolled up for long rides. They're also sheets on overnight trains and head covers on drizzly days. Related:These Super-comfy Ugg Boots, Sneakers, and Heels Are All on Sale Right Now Of course, you don't have to be on the road to make use of a cozy wrap. I keep my White + Warren travel shrug at my desk, so I can stay snug in freezing conference rooms. But I always take it with me when I leave for a trip — whether it's a weekend jaunt to the Hamptons or a 24-hour-flight to Bangkok. Below, our list of the best wraps for travel. From the warmest to the most stylish, we’ve got a pick for every type of traveler.
Have you ever wondered why some people gravitate towards, say, a dirty martini over a gin and tonic? Well, it might have more to do with your astrological sign than your taste buds—according to The Mandarin Oriental, at least. The iconic hotel group’s Las Vegas location launched an annual Zodiac Cocktail program, which delivers mouth-watering concoctions inspired by the current sign of the Zodiac. "The program is based on capturing the seasonal offerings during the Zodiac cycle to surprise our guests with unique cocktails,” says Michael LaPenna, the hotel’s Property Mixologist. “With the ever-growing responsiveness of cocktail programs in today’s society, consumers are seeking relatable and personalized services. Our Zodiac program brings the personalized service feel, with the uniqueness of a craft cocktail program.” Perhaps the best part of the program is that the property will be serving a Zodiac Cocktail free of charge to each patron who presents proof of his or her birthdate, given that it falls within the proper cycle. But even if you’re not headed to Sin City anytime soon, you too can impress your friends (or just treat yo’ self) with a Zodiac-themed cocktail. For your entertaining purposes, we’ve included the recipes to each cocktail, ahead.
Confession time: I am completely dependent on eye masks for sleep. If I’m traveling and forget one, I’ll use towels and T-shirts to cover my eyes. I look at people who can sleep on planes and trains without them with child-like wonder. Related:The 14 Best Travel Pillows for Every Type of Seat Sleeper For folks like me, sleep masks are essential. And, actually, they're pretty great for all travelers. After all, sleep masks are proven to help travelers adjust to different time zones and reduce the effects jet lag. Plus, they're pretty great for those moments when your plane neighbor insists on being the only one to use the overhead LED light on a red-eye. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best sleep masks, ranging from the most innovative to the most luxurious.
Amazon has heralded in a new era, one in which beauty enthusiasts can get products from all over the world shipped directly to their homes.
Products for the Perfect Brows
Keep brows looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
Keep beards looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.