Adeline Duff

Adeline Duff got her editorial start in the fashion space, but she stumbled upon her true passion when an opportunity arose to help out the beauty team for the day. An avid traveler in her off-time, she was thrilled when she landed her dream job at Travel + Leisure, where she took on the role of de facto beauty editor and created The T+L Carry-On, a series that peeks into the suitcases and lifestyles of famous frequent travelers. Though Adeline isn't immune to the charms of a department store beauty section, her real passion lies in studying the holistic beauty and wellness practices of other cultures, such as water therapy in Germany and acupuncture in traditional Chinese medicine. Adeline's travels and countless interviews with dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians have given her a unique, well-rounded perspective on beauty, and she's always happy to help friends develop a personalized skin care routine, or to share her new favorite sunscreen discoveries with her readers. Though she now works as a beauty editor full-time, she still dabbles in travel writing whenever she gets the opportunity. Adeline is the proud mom of a tiny-but-fiery chihuahua named Mouche and lives in London, U.K.

* 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor for both print and digital publications
* 5+ years of experience as a beauty editor, with expertise in shoppable content
16 Insanely Stylish Sweatpants That Are Perfect for Travel
There's an old adage, that if you want a first class upgrade, you should dress to impress. It’s probably pretty obvious that you’re not going to get upgraded on a flight wearing your decade-old college hoodie and baggy sweats. But for those who like to travel comfortably, there is an alternative. Sweatpants — and we don't mean the baggy type you typically lounge around the house in — are seeing a major a comeback in the celebrity airport style arena. Everyone from Emma Watson to Jennifer Lawrence has been trading in skin-tight leggings and jeans for track pants and tapered joggers. Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans To get you started, we’ve put together a list of the most stylish sweats on the market. Keep reading for our favorites.
50 Travel Health Essentials the Pros Swear By
Here at Travel + Leisure, we're always looking for products to make traveling easier and more comfortable. If you’re not intentional about it, travel can truly wreak havoc on your health. The good habits you’ve worked hard to develop in your everyday routine — consistent sleeping patterns, regular workouts, summoning the strength to avoid ordering takeout—are easily upended on vacation. Related: More travel essentials Add to that the stress of long lines, tight connections, and close quarters with strangers, and it’s no wonder we’re craving getaways designed to refresh and renew. While a weeklong trip to a spiritual retreat or a digital detox can be fitting short-term solutions, we need to be more mindful about incorporating wellness on every trip we take. That’s easier said than done — as most habit changes are — but there are tools to help you make healthy choices and feel less likely to derail physically or mentally when traveling, no matter where you’re headed. Below, we’re sharing our favorite tried and true products to help you have more energy and less stress on your next trip.
The 15 Best Beaches in California
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Oh, California. When it comes to America’s third-largest state (that’s after Alaska and Texas, in case you were wondering), it’s nearly impossible to pick its best beaches, as almost all of them — in addition to those on its surrounding channel islands, like Catalina — have worthy attributes. However, the job had to be done, and we knew narrowing it down wasn’t going to be an easy task. So, we crowd sourced, researched, and checked in with our resident California experts to round up the best beaches the Golden State has to offer. Into surfing? Head to Huntington Beach, a.k.a. “Surf City,” where you can spend a day challenging the waves, and end the evening with a stroll on its famed pier to watch the sun go down. Scared of the ocean, but love the seashore? Try Limantour Beach in Point Reyes, which is famed for its long, white stretches of sand and immense wildlife population, where you can whale-watching and hike for days. Or visit the picturesque town of Carmel-by-the-Sea (which also happens to be one of the world's most romantic cities—more on that, here), where you can hike the trails and enjoy the exquisite scenery of Point Lobos State Reserve. If you’re a sun-worshipping beach bum, SoCal is the way to go. Famed beaches like Manhattan, Hermosa, and Huntington are all excellent options — especially for West Coast first-timers looking to recreate scenes from 90210. For those chasing the perfect Instagram shot, head to Thousand Steps in Laguna Beach, where you can take a dip in your own, personal, aqua tide pool. Or visit Malibu’s El Matador State Beach, which has rock formations and ombré sunsets reminiscent of scenes from Game of Thrones (for all the show's fans out there, check out our official GOT travel guide, here). Looking to get lost in luxury? Check into the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica for a stay in one of their private bungalows, only steps from the shore, the pier, and some of the city’s best shopping. So whether you’re a swimmer or a surfer, a birdwatcher or a shopper, or just a general beach lover — we’ve got you covered. Click through our gallery to find out which California beach is the right one for you.
Stay Cozy With Our 9 Favorite Travel Wraps
It was Tata Harper — entrepreneur and queen of the green beauty movement — who first introduced me to the brilliance of travel wraps. After she showed off her luxurious cashmere shawl during a T+L Carry-on shoot, I immediately went out and bought one of my own. And life has never been the same (just kidding — sort of). Scarves, blankets, ponchos, and capes all technically fall under the travel wrap umbrella. While packing one of these might not actually change your life — it will enhance the way you travel. Wraps are not only a stylish addition to any outfit, but they're also amazing multitaskers. They can be used as blankets on cold planes and as neck pillows when rolled up for long rides. They're also sheets on overnight trains and head covers on drizzly days.  Related:These Super-comfy Ugg Boots, Sneakers, and Heels Are All on Sale Right Now Of course, you don't have to be on the road to make use of a cozy wrap. I keep my White + Warren travel shrug at my desk, so I can stay snug in freezing conference rooms. But I always take it with me when I leave for a trip — whether it's a weekend jaunt to the Hamptons or a 24-hour-flight to Bangkok. Below, our list of the best wraps for travel. From the warmest to the most stylish, we’ve got a pick for every type of traveler.
The Perfect Cocktail for Each Zodiac Sign
Have you ever wondered why some people gravitate towards, say, a dirty martini over a gin and tonic? Well, it might have more to do with your astrological sign than your taste buds—according to The Mandarin Oriental, at least. The iconic hotel group’s Las Vegas location launched an annual Zodiac Cocktail program, which delivers mouth-watering concoctions inspired by the current sign of the Zodiac. "The program is based on capturing the seasonal offerings during the Zodiac cycle to surprise our guests with unique cocktails,” says Michael LaPenna, the hotel’s Property Mixologist. “With the ever-growing responsiveness of cocktail programs in today’s society, consumers are seeking relatable and personalized services. Our Zodiac program brings the personalized service feel, with the uniqueness of a craft cocktail program.” Perhaps the best part of the program is that the property will be serving a Zodiac Cocktail free of charge to each patron who presents proof of his or her birthdate, given that it falls within the proper cycle. But even if you’re not headed to Sin City anytime soon, you too can impress your friends (or just treat yo’ self) with a Zodiac-themed cocktail. For your entertaining purposes, we’ve included the recipes to each cocktail, ahead. 
The Best Sleep Masks for Traveling
Confession time: I am completely dependent on eye masks for sleep. If I’m traveling and forget one, I’ll use towels and T-shirts to cover my eyes. I look at people who can sleep on planes and trains without them with child-like wonder. Related:The 14 Best Travel Pillows for Every Type of Seat Sleeper For folks like me, sleep masks are essential. And, actually, they're pretty great for all travelers. After all, sleep masks are proven to help travelers adjust to different time zones and reduce the effects jet lag. Plus, they're pretty great for those moments when your plane neighbor insists on being the only one to use the overhead LED light on a red-eye. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best sleep masks, ranging from the most innovative to the most luxurious.
The Best International Beauty Products You Can Buy on Amazon
Amazon has heralded in a new era, one in which beauty enthusiasts can get products from all over the world shipped directly to their homes.
Products for the Perfect Brows
Keep brows looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
The Best On-the-Go Beard Products
Keep beards looking good on the go with these versatile, TSA-friendly products.
Scents of Place
Short on vacation days? Splurge on these travel-themed candles and perfumes instead.
Shop Lindsay Ellingson’s Carry-On
The Best Hotels in Tokyo in 2016
Harajuku fashion, cherry blossoms, and sushi may be some of the first things that come to mind when thinking of Tokyo. But the Japanese capital’s skyscraper hotels are just as iconic — as is the country’s custom of providing unparalleled customer service. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. The 10 properties that made the cut possess two specific characteristics: high-quality service and world-class cuisine. One T+L voter raved about the “out-of-this-world concierge” at this year’s winning property, the Mandarin Oriental, while another noted how attentive to detail the staff was. “When the general manager found out we were engaged, he upgraded our room for the last evening.” The food at the five-star property received high praise as well, with one reader calling it “the best hotel food in Tokyo, including the in-room dining.” Aside from the quality of customer service and food, what else does it take to land a coveted spot on the list? A top-notch location, to start, as well as spacious rooms, and a variety of amenities. Many of the top 10 properties were complimented on their pools, spas, and club lounges. Many other survey respondents highlighted the importance of a bird’s-eye view of the city—this is Tokyo, after all. The Park Hyatt, for instance, provides not only a mind-blowing display of the densely populated neighborhood of Shinjuku but also an unbeatable view of Mount Fuji (talk about the best of both worlds). Whether you’re a business traveler, a couple with young kids, or a tourist looking for a taste of luxury from Tokyo’s best properties, there’s somewhere for every type of traveler on this list.
The Best Hotels in Beijing in 2016
Beijing — China’s second-largest city, and the country’s cultural and political center—has undergone vast modernization in the past decade. A trip to the city today might include visits to traditional teahouses, imperial gardens, and centuries-old sites of religious worship, but at the same time, the city’s clubs, high-end restaurants, and shopping malls are just as popular. Because of this unique blend of old and new, Beijing has emerged as one of China’s most dynamic, must-visit destinations for tourists — and now has a wealth of options for where to stay. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Properties were categorized as city or resort based on their locations. As our readers told us over and over again, location is the most important factor for the best Beijing hotels. In a city filled with bustling markets, timeworn hutongs (more on those here), and modern constructions like the National Stadium — why would you want to be anywhere but in the center of it all? This year’s winner, The Opposite House, got top marks for being located in the Chaoyang District, which is well known for its shopping and bars. What else made this property soar to the top of the list? Excellent food; as one voter wrote, “the best Peking duck in the world — literally,” as well as an attentive staff and stylish, contemporary design. Regent Beijing, another property that placed near the top of the list, was hailed for its fantastic location, "within walking distance to all the major sights and shopping,” and proximity to the subway. The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street, also got praise for being “in the middle of everything,” “adjacent to a high-end mall,” and “convenient for the airport.”
The Best Hotels in Hong Kong in 2016
Hong Kong is experiencing a massive transformation—culturally, economically, politically–and there are no signs of it slowing down. (Check out this piece about Hong Kong's new generation.) These days, young Chinese entrepreneurs and foreigners are flocking to the dynamic city to open museums and restaurants, to start bands and to act, to paint and to build. Hong Kong has always been known for its high standards of hospitality, and hotels continue to go above and beyond. After all, they have to keep up with all the new lavish cocktail bars, international restaurants, and high-end art galleries. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Perhaps reflecting Hong Kong's status as an international business destination, all of the top 10 hotels were part of major brands—from the InterContinental Hong Kong, with its three Michelin-starred restaurants, to the Four Seasons Hong Kong, which offers expansive views of Victoria Harbour. In a city where you can  do or get just about anything your heart desires—whether that's Nordic cuisine, masterfully designed tattoos, or fish tacos—amenities rule over all. Properties with multiple restaurants, spas, pools, and high-tech bathrooms received top marks. Voters raved about the amenities at this year’s winning property, the Peninsula Hong Kong: the afternoon tea, the chocolate room, and the hotel’s fleet of Rolls-Royces. “This is the most technologically advanced hotel I’ve ever stayed in," one voter said, "with first-class service from everyone.”
The Best Resort Hotels in Asia in 2016
Asia’s hotels have a long-standing reputation for sophisticated service—for paying such close attention to details and cues that guest requests are fulfilled before they’re even made. The resorts that Travel + Leisure readers named the best in the region this year certainly impress on that front. Past guests of the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, noted how the chefs happily shared secret recipes. About the St. Regis Bali Resort, one survey-taker wrote, “none can beat its bespoke service, and its location is like heaven on earth.” When it came to the Oberoi Udaivilas, also in Udaipur, a voter raved about the hospitality: “Each staff member knows how to personalize the service and makes you feel as if you are no less than royalty.” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, citiesislandscruise linesspasairlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as resort properties based on their locations. This year’s winner, Nihiwatu on Sumba Island in Indonesia, landed top marks in every category. While the service at Nihiwatu was well-praised, its secluded location, rustic-luxe villas, and delicious, locally sourced food were what made the property rise above the rest. At the end of the day, voters found it easiest to sum up the property—where rates include meals, laundry service, and daily yoga—as “simply the best resort in the world.”
The Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in 2016
Given that there are more than  700 islands in the Caribbean—each with its own charm—it can be difficult to know which one to pick when planning a getaway. But according to Travel + Leisure readers, there are a few where you basically can't go wrong.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands on their natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, food, friendliness, and overall value. Are you the type of person who craves seclusion and lush natural surroundings? Then perhaps St. John, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands and No. 5 on our list, is the right place for you: over 60 percent of the island is set aside as a national park. “St. John is absolutely breathtaking in its beauty, and seems to be working hard to accommodate the present and future while preserving the past,” one survey participant wrote. Or maybe you should try St. Lucia (ninth in the rankings), which is famous for its mineral hot springs, superb diving, five-star hotels with open-air suites, and the Pitons: volcanic mountains that have been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. What catapulted some of the other destinations to the top of the list: For Exuma, an archipelago of 365 cays and islands in the Bahamas, pristine beaches were one of the main draws. But it was also the fact that travelers can engage in one very unique, Instagram-worthy activity: swimming with pigs. For this year’s winner—Virgin Gorda, a gem in the British Virgin Islands—natural beauty prevailed above all. Many voters raved about the famous Baths, an area of sheltered sea pools surrounded by granite boulders. “The Baths may be the most beautiful place in the world. Go for that, and it will remain with you forever,” one survey participant wrote. Be forewarned: this list will inspire some major wanderlust.
The Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in 2016
With crystal clear waters and fantastically fresh seafood,  the Caribbean and its sister destinations, Bermuda and the Bahamas, are home to some of the world’s most beautiful hotels and resorts. In other words, it's pretty tough to choose the best of the best. But every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islandscruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. In the hotels category, readers rated properties on their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and drink, and overall value. Hotels were categorized as resort properties based on their locations. Unsurprisingly, one thing these top properties have in common is proximity to the beach, with rooms offering awe-inspiring ocean views. They also feature unusual and luxurious amenities, ranging from a Jean-Georges restaurant (On The Rocks) at Eden Rock, St. Bart’s, to a dive center overseen by ocean explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau, at Petit St. Vincent in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Readers applauded this year’s winner, Kamalame Cay, for its intimate, home-like feel. Many voters mentioned the owners, Michael King and David Hew. “They bring you in like family to their dinners and cocktail parties,” one survey participant wrote.  The rest of the staff earned high praise as well. “[It's] as if you have known them for years! The only negative is we weren't able to bring them back to California with us,” one reader exclaimed.  Coming in at a close second, Curtain Bluff in Antigua also received raves for its attentive service. “There is truly no other resort anywhere that excels at every single element of the hospitality industry as perfectly as Curtain Bluff does,” one voter remarked. Activities and amenities, including yoga on a deck overlooking the sea, a spa offering hydrating “Jet Lag Facials,” and Tennis Week — an international pro-am festival hosted by the resort — were among the offerings readers appreciated. Whether you’re an adventurer looking to scuba dive and snorkel, a sybarite looking to just lie on the beach with a rum punch, or a parent looking for a family-friendly escape, there’s somewhere on this list for everyone who wants to experience the Caribbean. The only question is, how soon can you go? 
The T+L Carry-On: Model Lindsay Ellingson
Welcome to our series, the T+L Carry-On, where we take a look inside the luggage of those who find themselves frequently traveling around the world—and gain a few expert tips along the way.
The Best Beaches in Croatia
Sea caves, hidden coves, and medieval architecture are only a few of the highlights Southern Westeros—ahem—Croatia's pristine beaches have to offer.
The Best Beaches in India
In a country full of colors, blue is, in fact, the warmest.
The Best Beaches in New Jersey
Jersey Shore, no more. Thanks to the recent, multi-million dollar revamp of many of the state's beaches and famed boardwalks, New Jersey just might land a spot at the top of your must-visit destination list this summer.
The Best Beaches in Goa
The Indian state of Goa, which was colonized by the Portuguese until 1961, is home to some of the world's finest Euro-Indian cuisine, distinctive colonial architecture, and aqua blue waters—making it the perfect destination for your next beach vacation.
Street Style: Travel Fashion Tips from Fashion Week
With the Paris Couture shows behind us and New York Fashion Week coming to a close, we were reminded, over and over again, of one thing: the models, designers, editors and celebrities who frequent the shows seriously know how to travel in style. Whether they’re trotting down snowy New York City streets, hopping in a taxi to JFK or waiting for their next Uber, these globetrotters know how to do it all, fashionably. But it’s not as easy as throwing on a pair of red-soled Louboutins and a Burberry trench anymore. These days, it’s about looking understatedly cool. Bomber jackets, combat boots and athletic wear (or, “athleisure,” if you will) have replaced high-profile designer prints, and for once, it seems that comfort has been traded in for couture. (Side note: You’ll never guess which one of the fashion industry’s most notorious high-heel addicts was seen sporting sneakers—scroll on to find out). We’re always on the lookout for the most comfortable—but stylish—outfits to wear when in transit, whether by car, bus, taxi, ship, or foot. So, what did we notice trending for travel wear this winter? Long coats, heavy furs, thick turtlenecks, and lots of non-descript, oversized scarfs. Small bags have replaced the once trendy custom of carrying around a five-pound tote; again, this goes back to the value that’s being placed on practicality, rather than what’s “of-the-moment.” Utilitarianism in itself seems to be becoming more and more of a trend. Before we get a glimpse of the warm—or warmer—weather appropriate looks coming off the streets in Milan, Paris and London in the coming weeks, we’ve rounded up the best outfits that we would love to travel in, as seen at the Paris Couture shows and New York Fashion Week this year. 
Secrets of Downton Abbey's Highclere Castle
Behind the scenes (and doors) of Downton Abbey and its real life counterpart.
Delta is Giving Rosé and Cupcakes to Valentine's Day Fliers
Delta's feeling the love.
