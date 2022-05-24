Adam H. Graham

View of the Rhine River and Basel Cathedral in Basel, Switzerland, seen through branches on the riverbank
Basel is often overlooked for other Swiss cities, but this art capital has plenty of style. Here's how to make the most of your trip.
Advertisement
Best New Mountain Resorts
Gallery
A thousand meters above sea level, fleece-clad guests sit fireside sipping glasses of Burgundy from the chalet owner’s private vineyard. But this isn’t St. Moritz. Down the hall is a stone-and-oak onsen for après-ski muscle soaking. Welcome to the Kimamaya Boutique Hotel on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, an increasingly chic ski destination. Kimamaya is one example of how the latest ski resorts are trending toward high design and popping up in some unexpected places. Such new resorts in Norway, Japan, and Austria’s Tyrol region have begun to attract an off-the-beaten-trail set. They have enough varied amenities to appeal to all—especially non-skiers who were previously dragged into the cold by their ski-enthusiast friends and family. Related: America's Most Romantic Winter Destinations “In the last year we’ve added a number of exciting new properties in alpine destinations with designers like Antonio Citterio and Matteo Thun among the ranks,” says Claus Sendlinger, CEO and founder of the Berlin-based Design Hotels group. “The diversity of our portfolio shows that intelligent and holistic design concepts are not limited to urban centers.” That means travelers can expect mountain retreats with designer furniture, original art on the walls, and top chefs brought in from cities to give the cheese-and-potato ski cuisine a makeover. And, naturally, some ski-specific perks: better ski-in, ski-out access, ultra-groomed and longer trails, and state-of-the-art lifts. In British Columbia, the upgraded Sutton Place features gas fireplaces, an outdoor, year-round pool and hot tubs, and a fitness studio with yoga sessions. The hotel is part of Revelstoke—now the only resort in the world to offer lift, cat-, heli-, and backcountry skiing from the same village. It’s enough to make some old stalwarts race to keep up. An hour from Salzburg, the 14th-century family farm estate Wiesergut has been reborn as a contemporary retreat (and the newest Design Hotels member). Old-world touches like handblown-glass chandeliers and homemade marmalades complement hot tubs and floor-to-ceiling windows that face the twin valley towns of Saalbach and Hinterglemm. Related: World's Prettiest Mountain Towns Whether you ski or not, there’s never been a better time to change your altitude with a stay at one of these chic mountain resorts.
World's Most Endangered Sites
Gallery
There’s an aquatic ecosystem so threatened it was added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger in 2010—for the second time. But this site isn’t in a Third World or war-torn country. It’s the Florida Everglades. Every summer, UNESCO evaluates the status of its World Heritage sites, and no country is immune from scrutiny when it comes to the List of World Heritage in Danger. The sites reflect a concern about both cultural and environmental heritage. They include everything from tropical wetlands to ninth-century minarets to royal African tombs. We’ve chosen to emphasize sites recently added to the list. Determining the status of each site’s “outstanding universal value” follows a strict methodology. UNESCO works with experts at the International Council on Monuments and Sites and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to monitor the sites’ conditions. These organizations in turn make recommendations to UNESCO based on extensive visits and studies. The few that have serious threats are dealt a set of corrective measures and added to the list. “Legal status, mining projects, and building roads are several such cases that could be deemed to have impact on the outstanding value and authenticity of the site,” says Kishore Rao, director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre in Paris. In June 2011, for instance, Sumatra’s Tropical Rainforest was added to the danger list because of poaching and plans to build roads through the vulnerable habitat. Many countries view danger-listing as a blow to tourism, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. The U.S. government actually requested to have the Everglades listed in 2010 because its delicate ecosystem was still struggling to recover from Hurricane Andrew damage. “The process of putting sites on the Danger List is meant to draw attention to the fact that there’s a threat, but most important, to mobilize national and international support to help the country and site deal with that threat,” says Rao. And there are comeback stories. Twenty-three sites, including the Galápagos, Angkor Wat, and Timbuktu, were once on the Danger List and dropped after improvements. As bureaucratic as it can seem, UNESCO’s process encourages us to consider the value of both man-made and natural wonders, the bond between them, and our role as travelers in their upkeep. —Adam H. Graham