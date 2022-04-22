Adam Groffman

Adam Groffman is an award-winning writer, editor, and marketer with a reputation for creative, inspiring, and original content. He is based in Brooklyn, NYC where he works in digital marketing by day and as a writer at night. He covers city destinations around the world, LGBTQ travel, lifestyle topics, and nightlife. When he's not out exploring the latest clubs and DJs, you'll often find him reading a book at one of his favorite cafes or bars, or on a bench at a contemporary art museum writing in his journal.



Adam began his career in travel writing after a career in book publishing and a 15-month gap year traveling around the world. Dedicated to making the tourism industry more diverse and inclusive, he has worked with local and international organizations to ensure LGBTQ interests and needs are a part of tourism. His commentary has been included as part of United Nations reports and studies.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Contributor to three print guidebooks

* Built one of the top LGBTQ travel websites in the U.S

* Recognized in the "Top 40 LGBTQ Business Leaders 2019" by Business Equality Magazine

* Named a "Top 10 LGBTQ Influencer" by Pride.com in 2019

* Won a North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) award for best travel blog in 2018 (silver)

* Won a SATWF Lowell Thomas Award for best travel blog in 2017 (silver)

* Speaker at three travel trade shows

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication and advertising, with a minor in art history, from Boston University