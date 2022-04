Adam Erace

Adam Erace has been writing about food for two decades. He can expound on airline routing logistics, the best beaches in Calabria, or what fabric makes an ideal hotel robe, but culinary culture is where his heart is, as well as the heart of his reporting for Travel + Leisure.



* Co-host of Food Network's Great American Food Finds

* Author of several books including "The Cocktail Workshop," "Dinner at the Club: 100 Years of Stories and Recipes from South Philly's Palizzi Social Club," and "Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia"

* Won awards for writing from the Association of Food Journalists, International Association of Culinary Professionals, New Jersey Press Association, and Pennsylvania Keystone Media Awards