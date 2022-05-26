Abigail Williams

Abigail Williams is an experienced reporter with more than a decade of experience in broadcast media. She began her career at NBC News as a political researcher during the 2008 election. She later became a researcher on the economics and transportation beat before becoming an associate producer for Meet the Press and the network's Washington Bureau. She's been a state department producer for NBC News since 2014. Her work has also appeared in a number of outlets, including Travel + Leisure, Departures, and Insider.