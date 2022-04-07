Abigail Bassett

Abigail Bassett is an award-winning journalist, writer, on-air talent, and television producer with more than two decades of diverse experience. A winner of numerous awards, including two Emmys, she has covered everything from health and wellness to travel and breaking news.



Abigail's work has appeared in top-tier outlets including Travel + Leisure, TechCrunch, Forbes, Fortune, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, CNN and CNN Business, Maxim, CNBC, Yahoo, Money Magazine, and Encyclopedia Britannica. She spent a decade as a senior producer at CNN in New York and has traveled all over the world as a freelance journalist covering luxury events, launches, and grand openings. She's a graduate of USC Annenberg School for Communication and a 500-hour certified yoga teacher.