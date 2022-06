Aatish Taseer

Aatish Taseer is a British-American writer and journalist who was born in London and grew up in India. He is the author of several books including his latest, "The Twice-Born: Life and Death on the Ganges," and is a regular contributor to T: The New York Times Style Magazine. Previously, Aatish worked for Time. As a freelance journalist, he's internationally recognized for his opinion pieces and has contributed to The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph, Financial Times, and Esquire, among others. His first book, a part memoir, part travelogue titled "Stranger to History: A Son's Journey Through Islamic Lands" (2009), has been translated into more than 14 languages.