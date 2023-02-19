The World's Only Baby Kangaroo Sanctuary Is in This Small Australia Town — and Visitors Can Feed and Cuddle the Adorable Animals

Take a peek inside the world's only baby kangaroo sanctuary, located in Alice Springs, Australia.

By Jonathan Thompson
Published on February 19, 2023
Baby Kangaroos at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia
Photo:

Shaana McNaught/Courtesy of Tourism NT

Striding through the golden twilight in Australia’s Red Centre, Chris "Brolga" Barns seems every inch the outback cowboy. From his dusty hiking boots and weathered safari shirt to the wide-brimmed Akubra hat atop his six-foot, seven-inch frame, he looks ready to corral a colossal water buffalo, or wrestle a ferocious saltwater crocodile. The animals he has in his sights this evening, however, are far smaller and — let’s be honest — decidedly cuter.

Brolga (the nickname comes from a long-limbed crane) runs the world’s only baby kangaroo sanctuary out here in Alice Springs — the bohemian outback town in Australia’s geographical bull's-eye. Orphaned youngsters, or joeys, are brought to him on this 188-acre private nature reserve, where he heals and hand-rears them before returning the vast majority to the bush when they’re ready to fend for themselves at 14 months old. 

The sanctuary has grown from one man’s pipe dream into the most popular tourist destination in Alice Springs over the last 15 years, with the biggest attraction being the opportunity to feed, carry, and care for the tiny red kangaroos alongside the towering former zookeeper. 

A woman holding a swaddled baby kangaroos at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia

The Salty Travellers/Courtesy of Tourism NT
Baby Kangaroos wrapped up at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia

Jonathan Thompson

“This is Katy-Lou,” says Brolga, as he hands me a pink and white pillowcase containing a tiny joey. “She’s seven months old and has been with us for a few weeks, ever since her mother was killed by traffic.”

Most of the joeys share similar sad origins, Brolga explains, as Katy-Lou nestles into the crook of my arm, looking up at me with big, brown, melted-chocolate eyes. “Their mothers are hit by cars, but they survive in the pouch; then they’re brought to us.” 

Baby Kangaroos at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia

Shaana McNaught/Courtesy of Tourism NT

At the sanctuary, the joeys live in well-insulated cots, with their own pacifiers, bottle feeds four times a day, and adorable exercise sessions out in the yard, where they learn to bounce. 

Kangaroos are very, very sociable creatures, so we raise them in pairs,” says Brolga, as he shows me how to stroke Katy-Lou and rock her into a peaceful snooze. “A joey is never alone when it’s in the pouch, so we look to replicate that closeness of breathing and warmth by pairing each one with a buddy for the duration of their time here.” 

A woman hugging a kangaroos at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia

Helen Orr/Courtesy of Tourism NT

Katy-Lou’s buddy is named Wombat, and after we tuck them into a cot together, Brolga takes me for a stroll around the larger sanctuary. This is where the kangaroos who are too injured — or too humanized — to be released are put out to live safe, protected lives. 

According to Brolga, 99 percent of his marsupial pupils are successfully returned to the wild — but that dissident one percent still accounts for nearly 60 kangaroos today. As we walk through the creeping desert dusk, he calls out to them in what sounds like a gargling war cry, and a dozen come bounding across the tundra in pairs — eager for pets, ear scratches, and, in one case, a full bear hug. 

“They stay with their buddies for life,” says Brolga, as he identifies each of the duos by name, handing out treats. “They lost their mothers early, but at least they have each other now.”

Kangaroos at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia

Jewels Lynch/Courtesy of Tourism NT

Kangaroos are Australia’s most iconic animal, but they’re also our most common animal, especially here in the Red Centre,” he adds. “That’s why I built this sanctuary here — because it’s where it was needed. If you like remoteness, big blue skies, and untamed wilderness, Alice Springs is an incredibly attractive place to be — and this is my contribution to protecting that beauty.”  

For more on The Kangaroo Sanctuary, or to book a guided sunset tour that includes a joey feeding, visit kangaroosanctuary.com. To plan your trip to Australia’s Red Centre, visit northernterritory.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A dish from Iche restaurant in Ecuador, using local ingredients
This Luxury Cruise Takes You to Some of Ecuador’s Most Exciting Culinary Destinations
Snow leopards in Ladakh, India
Yes, It's Possible to See Rare Snow Leopards in India’s Himalayan Mountains — Here’s What It Was Like Tracking the 'Gray Ghost'
A sailboat off the coast of Venice
Venice Is a City Built on Sailing, and This Club Can Show You the Ropes
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
What We Love About New York in Wintertime — 4 Local Writers Share Their NYC Holiday Traditions
Somebody Feed Phil, a day in the life of Phil
I Went to Chile With Phil Rosenthal of 'Somebody Feed Phil' — and Learned His Greatest Travel Secret
Visitors on Lundy Island make their way up the steep road from the harbour onto the main Island in the UK
This Remote U.K. Island Is Home to a Rare Breed of Wild Ponies and a 13th-century Castle Where You Can Spend the Night
Two photos from the Tasmania wine scene, including a close up of sparkling wine bottles, and three women at a tasting
This Island Off the Coast of Australia Is a Hidden Paradise for Sparkling Wine Lovers
Exterior view on the waterfront of Klahoose Wilderness Resort
This Remote Resort in Canada Is Working to Preserve Indigenous Culture Through Hospitality
Friends on inner tubes on the Russian River
California's Russian River Valley is Full of Family-owned Wineries, Restaurants, and Hotels — Here's How to Plan Your Trip
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia
The Best Things to Do in Australia With Kids — From a Safari Sleepover to a Waterfront Theme Park
Pool and hotel building, Modern Hotel Sarasota
Sarasota, Florida Has Marvels of Mid-century Modern Design — Here's What to See
Two photos from the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, including chairs on the pool deck, and hotel's lobby
Younger Travelers Are Flocking to Palm Beach — Here's How the Ritzy Florida Town Became Cool Again
A kangaroo in front of Crocodile Hunter Lodge
Steve Irwin's Family Just Opened a Luxury Lodge at the Australia Zoo to Honor His Legacy — Take a Look Inside
Wild pony in New Forest, Southern England
Hike With Ponies, Shop for Magic Spells, and Stay in a Charming Manor House in England's New Forest
Two photos of the Uniworld Sphinx cruise ship, including a suite, and the exterior
This New Luxury Nile River Cruise Is a Gateway to Egypt's Ancient Wonders
Exterior view of National Geographic Islander II
This New Superyacht Sailing the Galápagos Will Bring Just 48 Passengers to See Incredible Wildlife and Stunning Islands