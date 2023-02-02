Shoppers Call These $12 Earmuffs a ‘Gem,’ and They’re Perfect for Ski Season

And, they’re available in five colors.

By Pooja Shah
Published on February 2, 2023 07:00AM EST

Aurya Ear Muffs
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Michelle Barnes

Earmuffs are an underrated yet crucial winter essential, especially if you’re packing for a ski trip or winter hike. Designed to protect your ears from the cold and wind, they work hard to prevent ear infections and cold-induced headaches, even if you’re just going outside to run an errand or walk your dog.

If you’re in the market for earmuffs that aren't too bulky and shield you from the cold, you can’t go wrong with Amazon shopper-favorite Aurya Ear Muffs, which are on sale right now. Originally $15, the gray option is marked down to $12, but they come in four other stylish colors, too, including classic black and crisp white. 

Aurya Ear Muffs

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $15)

More than 2,100 shoppers have given the product a five-star rating, highlighting their comfort and wearability. Made out of soft polyester and breathable terry fabric, the earmuffs are made to feel like sheep's wool but are more environmentally friendly. The combination of these fabrics keeps the ears warm and comfortable all day long. One reviewer raved, “These are a gem! They are very soft and warm, and they stay in place,” continuing, “They can slightly stretch to accommodate different head sizes, and they are very comfortable and subtle to wear.”

Not only are these earmuffs able to fit under hats, glasses, helmets, and other ski and snowboarding gear, they are fashionable enough to pair with your favorite winter outfits while enjoying the snow. One shopper loved these so much they bought them in several colors. “In my family, it pleases the 50-year-old who lives in the U.S. as well as the more demanding 20-year-old who lives in Canada. We have them in three colors,” they wrote, calling them an “excellent value for money.”

Aurya Ear Muffs

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15

While some earmuffs can be difficult to wear because they fall off your head or are too tight, these earmuffs won’t cause that problem, since they’re available in “normal” and “extra big” sizes. One reviewer even said, “I have a big head and these fit perfectly. The regular size earmuff part fits perfectly over my ears. They keep my ears very warm!”

Another huge bonus? These earmuffs are super packable, especially useful in the winter when multiple layers and thicker clothing take up lots of luggage real estate. One shopper said, “[They are] foldable, so they fit in a handbag. I am glad I threw away my old earmuffs and bought these new ones on Amazon,” continuing to say they “bought three.”

Aurya Ear Muffs

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15

While there are many earmuffs available on the market, the unisex Aurya Ear Muffs are a clear favorite at Amazon. And at this price point, you can even select a few colors to add to your rotation and coordinate with any of your winter outfits.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.

