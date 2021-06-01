The Long Island Aquarium Will Let You Spend a Night Alone Under the Sea and Go for a Private Shark Dive

Beautyrest wants you to sleep with the fish. Don't worry, it's all in the name of some seriously cool innovation and a good night's rest.

In June, the mattress company announced its new Harmony Lux Hybrid mattress, the third iteration in its sustainable Harmony collection utilizing "luxury fabric made with recovered ocean plastics." In 2020 alone, the company converted more than 3.8 million plastic bottles from the ocean into the luxury fabric. The brand expects to recover and use over 23 million more bottles from the ocean across the collection in 2021.

To celebrate the launch of the mattress and World Ocean Day, the company is creating an aquatic experience alongside the Long Island Aquarium for one extremely lucky guest.

Beginning on June 8, one person will have the opportunity to book an exclusive, one-night-only overnight experience at the aquarium to test out the Harmony Lux Hybrid while immersed in the marine life that the mattress helps support.

"We're proud to provide another option to help people find their best fit for a good night's sleep that provides both luxury and sustainability," Jessica Goldberg, senior brand manager for Beautyrest, shared in a statement. "This overnight experience provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy all that the Harmony Lux Hybrid has to offer in a once-in-a-lifetime environment."

The limited booking will be made available for a stay on Aug. 19 through Aug. 20, 2021. With the booking, the guest will not only get to test out the new mattress, but will also get a private penguin meet-and-greet, a private shark dive, a private guided aquarium tour, a champagne dinner while taking in the marine life, a seaweed wrap pedicure station, breakfast on the water, and a guided kayaking tour of the Peconic River.