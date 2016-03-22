Zoos + Aquariums

Here’s a travel goal everyone can get behind: seeing baby animals. Around the world, zoos offer travelers the chance to get up close and personal with tiny rhinos, lanky giraffes, social meerkats, and quivering newborn calves. Zoos let you not only experience these pocket-size creatures acquainting themselves with the world for the very first time, but learn about diverse eco-systems, rare and endangered species, and how these critters interact in the wild. With customizable itineraries and insider tours at all the best zoos, consider Travel + Leisure your ultimate resource for finding the cutest animals that will delight the whole family.The circle of lifeAt the world’s top zoos, you’ll run into familiar characters like elephants, polar bears, and walruses, as well as meet lesser-known species like the Thailand clouded leopard and the armadillo-like pangolin from Asia and Africa. Close to 800,000 animals reside in the zoos and aquariums of the U.S. alone, so there’s endless opportunity to watch mother gorillas wrestle with their babies or find out just how much an ostrich egg weighs.As environmental awareness spreads, eco-conscious zoos are upping their commitment to wildlife—and the planet. Leading zoos in Detroit, Vancouver, and Oregon have begun to launch commendable programs that turn organic animal waste into electricity and use alternative energy sources to power their facilities, and more are following suit.Go under the sea at an aquariumAre you fonder of the action that takes place underwater? Travel + Leisure has you covered with guides to the world’s best aquariums. Explore the rich diversity of marine life at aquariums in Columbus, Atlanta, and Baltimore, where indoor (and gloriously air-conditioned) exhibits are home to species such as whale sharks, clown fish, coral reefs, and, of course, penguins.Prefer to visit sea creatures in their natural habitats? In Hawaii, witness sea turtles hatch on the sand, or swim with tropical fish at a unique underwater sculpture museum in the Canary Islands. Travel + Leisure’s extensive network of writers and travel agents report on everything from snorkeling trips to private whale watching tours, where you can see a region’s most spectacular sea creatures flapping, swimming, and crawling at their own pace.

Most Recent

This Kentucky Aquarium Celebrates Christmas With a Scuba Diving Santa
The Newport Aquarium has upheld its underwater Santa tradition for nearly 20 years. 
Cleveland Zoo Welcomes Its First-ever Baby Gorilla — See the Cuteness
The zoo houses one of the largest collections of primates in North America.
Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable Baby White Rhino
The white rhino is an endangered species, making the calf’s birth a special moment for the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction
Gorillas, Including The World's Oldest, Test Positive for COVID-19 at Zoo Atlanta
The zoo will continue to test the animals for the virus.
Panda in French Zoo Gives Birth to Female Twin Cubs
The Beauval Zoo's giant panda Huan Huan gave birth to female twins in the early morning hours of August 2.
10 Best Aquariums in the U.S.
Pull an Ariel and live life under the sea at these aquariums.
Advertisement

More Zoos + Aquariums

This California Zoo Is Vaccinating Its Animals Against COVID-19
Lions, tigers, and bears are all getting shots.
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo Welcomes Twin Panda Cubs
The babies arrived in the early hours of Wednesday, June 23, to parents Shin Shin and Ri Ri
New England Aquarium Accepts Visitor's Ticket Nearly 40 Years After It Was Purchased
An Interactive, NYC-themed Aquarium Is Opening This Week in the American Dream Complex - and We Got a Sneak Peek
The Long Island Aquarium Will Let You Spend a Night Alone Under the Sea and Go for a Private Shark Dive
The National Zoo Reopened — and Everybody Is Obsessed With Its New Baby Panda

This Hawaii Resort Has a 1.8 Million-gallon Aquarium — and You Can Swim in It With Marine Biologists

Come hang out with Nemo and his friends in Hawaii.

All Zoos + Aquariums

Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Receive First Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals
This Dancing Tortoise Is Here to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart — See the Adorable Video
The National Zoo Pandas Had the Most Fun During This Week’s Snow Storms
Rare White Kangaroo Born at New York Animal Park
Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Test Positive for COVID-19
This Adorable Newborn White Bengal Tiger Is the First to Be Born in Nicaragua
The Votes Are In: Smithsonian National Zoo Finally Has a Name for Its Baby Panda Cub
Smithsonian Museums, National Zoo Close Due to Second Wave of COVID-19 Cases
These Adorable Puppies Dressed Up as Sharks to Visit Georgia Aquarium's Newest Exhibit
Endangered White Rhino Calf Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Baby Gorilla Born Via C-section at Boston Zoo
5-year-old Helps Solve Mystery of San Francisco Zoo’s Missing Lemur
An Adorable Baby Pygmy Hippo Was Just Born at a Boston Zoo
National Zoo Reveals Sex of 6-week-old Panda Cub With a Painting Made by the Panda’s Father
Adorable Koala Joey at Cleveland Zoo Officially Leaves His Mom’s Pouch
National Zoo Welcomes ‘Precious’ Giant Panda Cub: ‘We’re Overjoyed’
This New Orleans Zoo Made a Baby Registry for Its Pregnant Gorilla
Spain's Same-sex Penguin Couple Viola and Electra Become Proud Moms After Incubating an Adopted Egg Together
A Socially Distant Light Festival Is Opening at This Boston Zoo — and It Includes a Walk-through Shark Tunnel
Instagram’s Favorite Golden Retriever Got to Spend a Day With Dolphins at the Aquarium — See the Adorable Videos
The National Zoo Is on 'Baby Watch': Giant Panda Mei Xiang May Give Birth Soon
Pennsylvania’s Erie Zoo Welcomes 2 Critically Endangered Red Panda Cubs
Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Welcomes 2 Adorably Fluffy Snowy Owl Chicks
Rare Blue Lobster Saved by Red Lobster Employees and Sent to Zoo Instead of Dinner Table
San Diego Zoo Celebrates Birth of Endangered Ring-tailed Lemur Twins — Watch the Adorable Video
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com