Zoos + Aquariums

This Kentucky Aquarium Celebrates Christmas With a Scuba Diving Santa
The Newport Aquarium has upheld its underwater Santa tradition for nearly 20 years.
Cleveland Zoo Welcomes Its First-ever Baby Gorilla — See the Cuteness
The zoo houses one of the largest collections of primates in North America.
Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable Baby White Rhino
The white rhino is an endangered species, making the calf’s birth a special moment for the Animal Kingdom's Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction
Gorillas, Including The World's Oldest, Test Positive for COVID-19 at Zoo Atlanta
The zoo will continue to test the animals for the virus.
Panda in French Zoo Gives Birth to Female Twin Cubs
The Beauval Zoo's giant panda Huan Huan gave birth to female twins in the early morning hours of August 2.
10 Best Aquariums in the U.S.
Pull an Ariel and live life under the sea at these aquariums.